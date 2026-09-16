 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

FORK'S AMAZING DAY to Play One-Night-Only Performance at Brooklyn Art Haus

Jove Tripp-Thompson writes and performs the dark comedic one-dog show, directed by Jeanette Delaney.

By:
FORK'S AMAZING DAY to Play One-Night-Only Performance at Brooklyn Art Haus

COWTOW will present Fork's Amazing Day, written and performed by Jove Tripp-Thompson, for a one-night-only performance at Brooklyn Art Haus on Sunday, October 4 at 7 p.m.

Directed by Jeanette Delaney with music by Riley Xavier Newman, Fork's Amazing Day is a dark comedic one-dog show following Fork after an abusive father forces his wife and daughter to flee their home, leaving Fork behind. Believing that things could return to normal if the father were gone, Fork embarks on an odyssey in search of purpose, love and his best friend.

Tripp-Thompson is a New York-based playwright and actor whose work blends dark comedy, horror and satire. A graduate of Southern Utah University with a BFA in Acting, his previous work includes Dead Dog Disco, directed by Cameron King; That Sht Eating Grin*, directed by Delaney; and The Immaculate Conception of Black Jesus in Sundown, Alabama, directed by Ryan Hartley.

Delaney is a Brooklyn-based director whose work focuses on new plays and experimental performance.

Fork's Amazing Day will be performed Sunday, October 4 at 7 p.m. at Brooklyn Art Haus, 24 Marcy Avenue in Brooklyn. Tickets are $25.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Brooklyn Art Haus
Recent Articles
MOUTHFEEL by Emma Howard to Open as Part of Neurodivergent Plays Season
MOUTHFEEL by Emma Howard to Open as Part of Neurodivergent Plays Season
8/31/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS

Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos in Brooklyn Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos
Chelsea Table & Stage (8/29-12/31)
A Night With Mr. Wonderful in Brooklyn A Night With Mr. Wonderful
The Hidden Jewel Box Theater (11/13-11/13)
Jen Howard in Brooklyn Jen Howard
Jazz On Main (10/09-10/09)
Light As Air in Brooklyn Light As Air
Tenet Vocal Artists (5/08-5/08)
The DuPonts in Brooklyn The DuPonts
Jazz On Main (9/25-12/04)
Broadway Close Up: Broadway in the 50s in Brooklyn Broadway Close Up: Broadway in the 50s
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (12/07-12/07)
Still Life with Dowland and Britten in Brooklyn Still Life with Dowland and Britten
Ascension Episcopal (10/16-10/16)
Ectoplasm in Brooklyn Ectoplasm
spit&vigor tiny baby black box theater (9/24-10/31)
GUSTAVO CASENAVE TRIO in Brooklyn GUSTAVO CASENAVE TRIO
Jazz On Main (9/19-9/19)
Broadway Close Up: William Finn in Brooklyn Broadway Close Up: William Finn
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (10/26-10/26)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets