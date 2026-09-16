FORK'S AMAZING DAY to Play One-Night-Only Performance at Brooklyn Art Haus

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COWTOW will present Fork's Amazing Day, written and performed by Jove Tripp-Thompson, for a one-night-only performance at Brooklyn Art Haus on Sunday, October 4 at 7 p.m.

Directed by Jeanette Delaney with music by Riley Xavier Newman, Fork's Amazing Day is a dark comedic one-dog show following Fork after an abusive father forces his wife and daughter to flee their home, leaving Fork behind. Believing that things could return to normal if the father were gone, Fork embarks on an odyssey in search of purpose, love and his best friend.

Tripp-Thompson is a New York-based playwright and actor whose work blends dark comedy, horror and satire. A graduate of Southern Utah University with a BFA in Acting, his previous work includes Dead Dog Disco, directed by Cameron King; That Sht Eating Grin*, directed by Delaney; and The Immaculate Conception of Black Jesus in Sundown, Alabama, directed by Ryan Hartley.

Delaney is a Brooklyn-based director whose work focuses on new plays and experimental performance.

Fork's Amazing Day will be performed Sunday, October 4 at 7 p.m. at Brooklyn Art Haus, 24 Marcy Avenue in Brooklyn. Tickets are $25.

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