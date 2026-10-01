IMPOSSIBLE BUT TRUE to Return to New York for 250th Anniversary

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Brooklyn Tavern Theater's Impossible But True, the immersive musical that playfully turns the story of the American Revolution on its head, returns this fall for a special 2026 season celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

You thought Hamilton and Washington won the American Revolution? Nope! Impossible But True introduces audiences to Rip Van Winkle and a spirited bunch of New Yorkers armed with mugs of ale, ghost stories, songs and seemingly impossible ideas.

Blending history, folklore, comedy and original music, Impossible But True invites audiences into the world of colonial New York for an unconventional theatrical experience inspired by Washington Irving's legendary characters and the revolutionary era.

The 2026 production features new songs and six new cast members, alongside three returning performers.

Anthony Shepard joins the company as Rip Van Winkle, with Jack Kehoe as Ben / Jonathan Doolittle, Ray Kao as Nicolaus Vedder / Reverend William Gansevoort / Henrick Hudson, Cameron Reese as Hubert Oosterhout, Antonio Loya as Brom Dutcher and Nicole Goldstein as Dame Anna Van Onderdonk.

Returning to Impossible But True are Laura Bright as Rebecca Van Winkle, Shelby O'Brien as Jenny / Dame Rachel Vedder and Victoria Underhill as Ripje / Judy.

The production opens October 16 at the Old Stone House in Brooklyn, with additional performances there on October 17, 24, 25 and 30. The show then travels to Fraunces Tavern in Manhattan on November 8 and Maple Grove Cemetery in Queens on November 14.

The historic settings are an integral part of the experience, bringing Impossible But True and its larger-than-life New Yorkers into spaces that connect contemporary audiences with the city's past.

'Impossible But True has always been about finding the extraordinary stories hiding inside New York history,' said Dan Furman, the show's creator. 'With America turning 250, there couldn't be a better year to return to the tavern, raise a glass and look at the Revolution from a very different-and much funnier-point of view.'

IMPOSSIBLE BUT TRUE -

2026 PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Old Stone House - Brooklyn

October 16, 17, 24, 25 & 30

Fraunces Tavern - Manhattan

November 8

Maple Grove Cemetery - Queens

November 14

Book, Music & Lyrics: Dan Furman

Director: Joe Castinado

Additional Lyrics: Mary-Liz McNamara

Produced by: Brooklyn Tavern Theater

ABOUT IMPOSSIBLE BUT TRUE

Impossible But True is an immersive tavern musical blending New York history, Washington Irving-inspired folklore, comedy and original music. Set against the tumultuous backdrop of the American Revolution, the show invites audiences to meet Rip Van Winkle and a colorful collection of New Yorkers whose stories suggest that history may be a little stranger-and a lot more entertaining-than we remember.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 05 Hrs 46 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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