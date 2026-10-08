THE DEMON YOU FEED to be Presented at Brooklyn Art Haus
The performance will take place on October 11.
Inspired by Carl Jung's Red Book, THE DEMON YOU FEED is a new psychological pop-rock musical about love, fear, and the parts of ourselves we try to leave behind. The production will be presented at Brooklyn Art Haus on October 11.
What if the voices in your head could talk back? The Demon You Feed is a new psychological pop-rock musical set inside a surreal tarot world, where the boundaries between memory, mythology, and the human psyche begin to disappear. Think Dante's Inferno meets Princess Mononoke.
When Avery descends into a strange underworld searching for someone she loves, she encounters two mysterious guides: Elijah, a relentlessly analytical problem-solver, and Salome, an instinctive protector who would rather feel nothing than feel too much. As the three journey through a series of tarot-inspired realms, they must confront the shadows they have spent their lives trying to control.
Blending contemporary pop-rock songwriting with the archetypal imagery of tarot, The Demon You Feed explores the ways our minds protect us, the stories we tell ourselves to survive, and what happens when we finally stop fighting the parts of ourselves we fear most.
The musical was named a 2026 finalist for the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, 2025 finalist for NAAP; is in residency with Sacred Heart Theater and Yale's Cultural Innovation Lab. Developing with IFS Foundation to make pop psychology accessible in schools through storytelling.
The production features music by Benjamin Page, with a book and lyrics by Harrison Lee, who also produces. The cast includes Dessa Delfin, Benjamin Page, Addie Guidry, Victoria Rosen, Dave Siegel, and Lola Martinez. The creative team includes Harrison Lee, David Garelik, Benjamin Page, Diana Klatt, Valeria Triago, and Justin Kim.
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