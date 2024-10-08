THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Announced At Brooklyn Art Haus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



KITCHEN SINK THEATRE COMPANY and BROOKLYN ART HAUS will present a production of the Rocky Horror Picture Show like you've never seen before!

Brooklyn Art Haus is being transformed into Frank-N-Furter's castle where we will celebrate the annual Transylvanian Convention in a reimagined shadow cast experience! With original choreography by Matt Kenna, projections of the movie cast on all walls of the theater, original props and costumes by Robert Pugh and Gaea Lawton, and a preshow that'll make you shiver with antici-PATION this will certainly be a Rocky Horror that you'll never forget! This production is directed by Katie Royse Ginther, assistant directed and choreographer by Matt Kenna, stage managed by Jenna Baker Morriessy and Melanie Ashby-Hunt, and had its intimacy scenes coordinated by Katie Glasser. This production is produced by Katie Royse Ginther, Piper Woods, Zevity Lopez, Izy Taylor, and Ian McQueen of Kitchen Sink Theatre Company, along with Isaac Bush and Alex Orthwein of Brooklyn Art Haus.

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

This show will feature performances from Kris Glorioso (54 Sings Hazbin Hotel, Cabaret), Sam Bash (54 Sings Hazbin Hotel), Katie Royse Ginther (54 Sings Via Galactica, 54 Sings Diana the Musical, 54 Sings Songs of the Sitcoms, Pick*Nic, 54 Sings Hazbin Hotel), Izy Taylor (54 Sings Diana the Musical, 54 Sings Hazbin Hotel), Piper Woods, Eliyana Abraham (Pick*Nic, Peerless), Siobhan Kiernan (Murray Hill: A Parody), Jasmine Johnson (Pick*Nic, Men on Boats, Cabaret), Percy Hornak (Dungeons + Drama Nerds podcast), Julia Brunelli (STRIKE/OUT), Romey Drabek, Matt Kenna (A Chorus Line, Carousel), and Morgan White.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show plays Brooklyn Art Haus (24 Marcy Ave) October 24th, 2024 at 9:30pm, October 25th, 2024 at 9:30pm, October 26th, 2024 at 7pm and 9:30pm, October 27th, 2024 at 7pm, October 30th, 2024 at 7pm and 9:30pm, and October 31st, 2024 at 7pm and 9:30pm. Cover charge is $35. Tickets and information are available at Stellar Tickets (use the code LIPS for $10 off any performance), Eventbrite, and All Events in Brooklyn.

