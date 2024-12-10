THE HOLIDAY THEATRICAL SPECTACULAR Comes to Quick & Dirty Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Quick & Dirty Theatre Company will present "The Holiday Theatrical Spectacular" in Red Hook, Brooklyn, featuring the world premiere of "Clown in Waiting" by artistic director Booth McGowan and the New York premiere of "An Eve At McTavish" by Steppenwolf member Andrew Burden Swanson, accompanied by developmental readings of "Untitled Vestal Virgins Play" by Talia Frank-Stempel and live music from local talent.

"Clown in Waiting" is a new absurdist comedy by Booth McGowan about waiting in line for Waiting for Godot, directed by Luke Wisniewski and assistant directed by Luci Dunham. "Prepare for many clowns, much derangement, and very few logical choices" says McGowan. The play stars Sammy Wilbur as Mister Moriarty, Darly Murray as Genevieve, Booth McGowan as Booboo, Jason Hoover as Bitsy, Jacob Schorsch as Maple, Talia Frank-Stempel as Fern, Ryan Murray as Professor Gonzola, Sophie Rossman as Professor Gonzola, and Braden Misiaszek as Stage Manager. Costumes and makeup designed by Katie Adams, puppet created by Sammy Rivas and Calvin Osorio, and scenic design by Luke Boyer and Rocco Gagliarducci.

"An Eve at McTavish" by Steppenwolf member Andrew Burden Swanson, directed by Talia Kai, follows two older brothers dealing with loss, sanity, and family on Christmas Eve at their family pub. Starring Bobby Cole as Ron, Theodore Bouloukos as Brian, Isa Barrett as Joey, and Henry Alper as Shane.

A reading of "Untitled Vestal Virgins Play" by Talia Frank-Stempel tells the tale of the four vestal virgins of Ancient Rome, who have been tasked to keep the Eternal Flame of Rome alight through maintaining their ~ supposed ~ virginity. Starring Madeline Egan Addis as Vi, Annie Martino as June, Annika Cowles as Percy, and Cat Yamashita as Vesta.

Come warm up by the fireplace, get your photo taken by Jacob Feingold in the mistletoe kissing booth, libate with a few peppermint espresso martinis from Godka, and pick up a limited edition Quick & Dirty beanie to keep your ears toasty.

Shows will be held at Luo's Events in Red Hook on December 13th, 14th*, 15th, 18th & 19th and tickets are $20.

