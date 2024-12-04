THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER is Coming to Narrows Community Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This week, Narrows Community Theater will present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a heartwarming and hilarious holiday classic that's sure to bring joy to the whole family. Adapted from the best-selling book by Barbara Robinson, the show will run at Fort Hamilton Army Base Theater in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, from December 6-8, with tickets available now for all performances. To add to the festive atmosphere, NCT will be featuring a lively musical pre-show to welcome guests and get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Following the recent release of Lionsgate's feature film adaptation of The Best Christmas

Pageant Ever, Narrows Community Theater brings this holiday favorite to the stage, offering fans a live, immersive experience of Robinson's beloved story. The show captures the charm and chaos of the Herdman family as they discover the true meaning of Christmas while hijacking the annual pageant.

Under the direction of Chris Carver-an experienced director marking his sixth production with Narrows Community Theater-the cast brings an inspired rendition to life. Carver's previous NCT productions include Cinderella, Seussical, A Christmas Carol, Something Rotten, and Nunsense. Known for his dynamic storytelling and ability to create visually captivating stage settings, Carver's creative vision is certain to make this production a memorable holiday experience.

"Directing The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is about finding a fresh voice for this cherished story," says Carver. "Every production I take on is a new chance to take risks and push beyond what's expected. The challenge with each show, whether it's Broadway-bound or a community theater production, is to make it unique and memorable. I'm excited for audiences to see the heart and humor our cast has brought to this timeless holiday tale."

Comments