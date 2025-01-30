Step Inside Warhol's World With THE FACTORY at 3 Dollar Bill in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step into the glittering, chaotic, and revolutionary world of Andy Warhol with The Factory, an immersive theatrical experience returning for a special event this February at 3 Dollar Bill in Bushwick. Following its acclaimed first workshop at the venue, The Factory places audiences at the center of Andy Warhol's notorious art studio, where glamour, fame, and destruction collide.

This one-night-only event offers an exclusive sneak peek into The Factory, transporting guests into the heart of Warhol's underground empire. By blending live performance, interactive art-making, and stunning projections, the show recreates the electric energy of Warhol's boundary-pushing creative playground. Directed by Coral Cohen, The Factory brings together a dynamic ensemble of performers to embody Warhol's most infamous muses.

Visually, The Factory is brought to life through the innovative projections and set design of Cosette Pin, a multi-disciplinary designer. Pin, known for their collaborations with internationally acclaimed productions-including Sasha Velour's groundbreaking drag revue NightGowns-merges technical precision with artistic vision to create immersive, narrative-driven experiences that fully engage both performers and audiences.

"Andy Warhol's Factory was more than a studio-it was a living, breathing experiment in artistic collaboration and celebrity," says creator Kate Name. "This show captures that high-voltage energy, giving audiences the chance to be pulled into the action, rather than just observe it."

A highlight of the evening will be the Screen Test Station, where guests can step in front of the camera for their own Warhol-style moving portrait that initiates them into the world of fame. By the end of the night, one lucky audience member will be named Warhol's next Superstar, forever cementing their place in the scene.

The Factory is supported by grants from The Brooklyn Arts Council and The New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), further underscoring its cultural significance and commitment to bringing innovative, immersive experiences to New York audiences.

Event Details:



Venue: 3 Dollar Bill - 260 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY

Date: February 20, 2025

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, Show 8:00 pm

Tickets: https://wl.seetickets.us/event/THE-FACTORY/633000?afflky=3DollarBill

Limited tickets are available-don't miss your 15 Minutes.

