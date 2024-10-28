Sketch Comedy Web Series THE WRITERS ROOM to Host Premiere Party At Young Ethel's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Writers Room is a new sketch comedy web series that lets you inside the creative minds and conversations of its creators Tyler J. Oakley, Katherine Coleman, and Roxie Pell. Prior to the series premiere on YouTube on November 12th, there will be a premiere party with a special screening of the first episode on November 11th at 6pm at Young Ethel's. Leading up to the screening, you can enjoy stand up from Tyler J. Oakley, improv from The '96 Bulls, and music from Kimberly Dinaro.

The performance will run approximately 75 minutes.

To see all future episodes, subscribe to The Writers Room on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WritersRoomShow

Please register for a free ticket at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-writers-room-premiere-party-tickets-1051958384847?aff=oddtdtcreator

Tyler J. Oakley

is a writer, actor, and comedian based in Brooklyn, NY. He has since created digital sketch comedy with LMAO NYC, The Laugh Index Theater, and BoogieManja Comedy Collective, always known for his topical material, musical parodies, and sci-fi/fantasy/generally nerdy content. He knows 120 digits of pi and, weirdly enough, it's never once gotten him laid. Follow Tyler J. Oakley on instagram @tylerjoaks or at www.tylerjoakley.com

Katherine Coleman

is a New York-based comedy writer, performer, and director who met Tina Fey on the train once! She studied sketch comedy at UCB, and now she writes and directs sketches and shows online and across the city. If you see her on the street, feel free to ask about one of her three interests: Titanic, Taylor Swift, or her pets. See her work at www.katherineisfunny.com

Roxie Pell

is a writer, actor, and comedian living in Brooklyn. She currently writes for the UCB house team Dumptruck and makes funny short videos with her indie sketch group Big MacEntire. She performs characters and impressions all over the city and online. Follow her on TikTok @roxiepell or Instagram @roxie.pell . Or don't. Do what you want. In 100 years, none of this will matter.

The Writers Room Main Cast includes Misha Kaz, Nick Phillips, Jack Dominick, Charlotte Otremba, Patrick Reidy, Lindsy "LB" Bissonnette, Erica Diederich, Dylan Houston, Laura Ornella, Summer Moran, Eddie Dougrou, and Brittaney Delsarté Chatman. With recurring cast Jason Wildhagen, Caroline Hibbert, Eoin Wenger, and Moses Rodrigues Bernal. And many guest actors!

