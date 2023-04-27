SOPHIE SUCKS FACE and SIDE BY SIDE Head to Theater Mitu in June

Sophie Zucker ("The Daily Show") and Maggie Crane (New York Comedy Festival) are teaming up to bring their solo acts in a hilarious double header to Theater Mitu on June 1-2 before they cross the pond to make their Edinburgh Fringe Festival debuts in August.

Sophie will be performing "Sophie Sucks Face," a raucous new musical about love, incest, the widowhood effect, and American-Israeli relations. When Sophie accidentally hooks up with her cousin, she must decide to shun him or seduce him at the next family gathering. Audiences have called the one-woman show a modern evolution of the greatest Jewish comediennes, invoking Barbra Streisand, Elaine May, and Gilda Radner. The original music is all bops - like how radio stations used to play "Grease."

"Could not be more excited to be doing this double header and going to Fringe this summer with my best friend and main bitch Maggie Crane (we're even at the same fringe venue - Underbelly!). Maggie is not only an amazing talent, but also likes to drink as much I do. Wouldn't want to do anything without her."

In Maggie's "Side By Side," she wonders if she can ever be as cool as her older brother. Not when he has a purple sparkly wheelchair and everyone's attention. Set during the early 2000s in the crunchy-granola-meets-redneck-woods of Western Massachusetts, Maggie Crane's darkly funny solo show is an autobiographical account of growing up amidst disability, death, and Dunkin Donuts. To ground the show in preteen angst and vulnerability, Maggie uses pop punk and her lifelong obsession with the worst band of all time, Panic at the Disco. Side by Side is part solo show, part stand-up special about comedian Maggie's relationship with her older brother Aiden. Aiden was blind, in a wheelchair, and developmentally disabled, but this never stopped the wild jealousy, sibling rivalry, and unique bond between the two siblings.

"I'm following Sophie to Mitu Theatre and I'm following her to Scotland. I am obsessed with her and will one day live in her skin. Could not be prouder of my girl and her phenomenal solo show."

Sophie Zucker is a comedian living in Brooklyn, currently writing for "The Daily Show." She also recently wrote for and starred in Apple TV's "Dickinson," and will be appearing in a supporting role in the upcoming HBOMax film "Sweethearts" starring Kiernan Shipka. Sophie has performed original work at Joe's Pub, Soho Playhouse, Union Hall, The Duplex, Littlefield, Brooklyn Comedy Collective, Second City, UCB, The Bell House, and Dynasty Typewriter in LA. Other favorite TV/film credits include "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," the Mindy Kaling feature "Late Night," and Comedy Central's "The Other Two." She performs monthly with her all-female comedy collective "Ladies Who Ranch."

Maggie Crane is a Brooklyn based comedian, writer, and actress originally from Western Massachusetts. In 2017 and 2018 she featured at High Mud Comedy Festival In North Adams, MA and in 2019 she toured all over the U.S. with Dan LaMorte on the Infect Me Once tour. Maggie was featured in the New York Comedy Festival in 2021 and 2022 and hosts Soup of the Day, a stand up show at Brooklyn Comedy Collective. Her solo show "Side by Side" debuted in 2022 and since has been selling out venues all over New York and is currently in TV development with King Bee Productions and EOne. This year "Side by Side" will be touring the US, UK and end up at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.