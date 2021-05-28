Rolling Loud DJ Five Venoms to Release New Collaboration 'Replay'

Making a name for himself as the official DJ for this generation's biggest hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud, DJ Five Venoms prepares to release his newest collaboration "Replay". And the hard-hitting club track comes out right in time; as venues start to open back up, songs like "Replay" provide the perfect soundtrack for a much needed party. The collaboration with rappers Cliff Savage and Moe delivers two unique lyrical styles over Venoms' high energy beat. Danceable from beginning to end, "Replay" presents a sound similar to artists like Tyga. And the distinctive melody is fitting for the downtown Orlando scene where Venoms resides. A recording artist in his own right, the New Jersey native now performs as both DJ and Producer in Orlando which provides one of the biggest Hip Hop scenes in the south.

"We Outside" - DJ Five Venoms

As an open format DJ, Venoms feeds off of the energy of a crowd. And his versatility does not go unnoticed; Venoms is also the host of Rolling Loud Radio which airs weekly on SiriusXM"s Hiphop Nation. He has DJ'd for Mercedes Benz, Macys, Wounded Warriors Project, and Harley Davidson. Venoms is also currently travelling and spinning for some of the biggest clubs in the country, such as LIV and STORY Nightclub in Miami. Offering an incredibly solid foundation; his collaboration with Cliff and Moe takes things to new heights. Known for one of the most popular records on NBA's 2k20's soundtrack, Orlando rapper Moe brings a grittiness to the track; a seamless contrast from the mainstream lyrical stylings of Cliff Savage. Having accumulated millions of streams to date, Cliff is currently signed to The Orchard / Cleopatra Records. He has received high praises from notable publications like REVOLT, All Hip Hop, Celebmix and many more. The trio have teamed up on what is sure to be one of the hottest tracks of a summer we'll never forget.