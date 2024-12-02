Roaring Epiphany Production Company Will Perform HELLCAB

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On December 14th and 15th, Roaring Epiphany Production Company (REPC) is set for two performances of 'Hellcab' by Will Kern, with show direction from RJ Verchaud, Jillian F Liebman, and Rondy Miller alongside stage manager Ashley Waldron and dramaturg Linda Liebman.

'Hellcab' is a seventy-minute array of scenes from the point of view and day in the life of a Chicago cab driver. 'Hellcab' is a compilation beginning with a 6:30 in the morning trip by a born-again couple... a cabbie's long day is a narrative that proceeds with fares from, among many- a trio of drug addicts, a greedy capitalist, sexual-assualted victim, belligerent, argumentative fellow cab drivers, an intoxicated woman on welfare, a vain lawyer to the sexually aroused couple on their way to a motel, and two rowdy New Yorkers out on the town.

The frighteningly hilarious, and touching portrayal, are followed by a breathtaking and emotional final scene.

Roaring Epiphany has assembled a talented lineup for 'Hellcab,' including Jay Lamar, Catherine Jones, Lantz Brewington, Ethan Thomas, Rose Meehan, Javere Green, Danielle Allen, James Kerr, and Hushang Irani.

The show will take center stage for a 2-day premiere, December 14-15, 2024 at The Rat NYC location on 68-117 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201.

Roaring Epiphany is a non-profit theater company whose mission is to break down the walls to support diversity and inclusion in the arts. The theater production believes in casting based on talent, skill, and love for the craft rather than race, gender, orientation, or body shape. The performing arts education for adults aims to question stereotypes and celebrate the human experience.

Comments