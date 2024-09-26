Richard Moylan, Leader at The Green-Wood Cemetery for Nearly 40 Years, Will Retire

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Richard J. Moylan, who has served as the President of The Green-Wood Cemetery since 1986, has announced his decision to retire in 2025. As the head of one of the nation’s most storied cemeteries, Moylan has been an inspirational leader with an unwavering dedication to Green-Wood’s future. His vision to actively welcome the public and share the Cemetery’s history, nature, art, and abiding tranquility has been the hallmark of his tenure. Over Moylan’s 38 years as president, Green-Wood has emerged as one of the most beloved sites in New York City.

During Moylan’s five decades at Green-Wood, he held—as he is fond of saying—nearly every job at the Cemetery. It all began when he took a job as a grass cutter while attending New York Law School. With an invaluable foundation in the intricacies of the cemetery business, and a strong passion for the cultural landscape of his native Brooklyn, he soon rose to lead the organization. It was because of his successful effort that Green-Wood was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 2006, cementing its place as a site of great historical, cultural, and architectural significance.

Particularly proud of shepherding Green-Wood’s upcoming Education & Welcome Center to fruition in 2025, Moylan has always inspired his staff to explore innovative ways to share Green-Wood with the public. Under his leadership, the institution has expanded upon its role as a sacred place of memorialization to become a multifaceted cultural and educational destination. Green-Wood now welcomes over 450,000 visitors annually and serves over 40,000 people with programs, tours, and events. These range from trolley tours to concerts in the Catacombs and from art installations to environmental education for students in 3K to 12th grades.

Although it’s almost impossible to encapsulate Moylan’s many accomplishments at Green-Wood, his core initiatives have included:

-Cemetery Services: In keeping with Green-Wood’s founding principles, dignified and caring memorial services have been Moylan’s top priority. His introduction of green burials and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional burials reflects his enduring focus on sustainability and serving the New York community.

-Cultural Programming: Recognizing that Green-Wood inspires many forms of arts and culture, Moylan has created a department of public programming to expand the arts. Recent programs have included concerts in the Catacombs, dance performances, outdoor art installations, walking tours, and an artist-in-residence program. These initiatives have drawn visitors from New York City and across the country.

-Environmental Leadership: Green-Wood’s arboretum of over 8,600 trees achieved the second highest level of accreditation in the world. He has made climate resilience a key priority for Green-Wood and has overseen the creation of perennial meadows, expanded tree planting, and the implementation of a massive stormwater management program.

-Education: In recent decades, Green-Wood has become a unique and dynamic place of learning. Moylan has been instrumental in establishing robust education programs, which serve students from 3K to 12th grades, college students, postdoctoral scholars, and environmental researchers. Further, Green-Wood has offered a workforce development program in masonry restoration since 2018.

-Community Engagement: One of Moylan’s key objectives, from the outset, has been to welcome the public to enjoy Green-Wood. In 2023, over 450,000 visitors came to stroll the grounds. Green-Wood’s many partnerships with community organizations in New York City have further expanded awareness of, and access to, the cemetery.

Moylan is a board member of the National Sculpture Society (Green-Wood is a recipient of its Herbert Adams Award) and he is a recipient of the Fine Arts Federation’s highest honor, “for his leadership in renewing Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery as a signature cultural landscape of NYC”. He received the Place Maker award of the Foundation for Landscape Studies in 2016 and the New York Landmarks Conservancy’s Chairman’s Award. Earlier this year, he was recognized as a Pillar of New York by the Preservation League of New York State for his dedication and exceptional leadership of Green-Wood.

Moylan’s connection to Green-Wood is deeply personal. Both of his parents are interred there, which further deepens his commitment to preserving the Cemetery for future generations.

Peter W. Davidson, Chairman of Green-Wood’s Board of Trustees, praised Moylan’s extraordinary legacy, noting, “Richard Moylan has not only preserved the history and beauty of Green-Wood but expanded its impact in ways none of us could have imagined. He has been a tireless leader with an unwavering dedication to both the Cemetery and the people who come here to reflect, learn, and connect. His leadership and vision have set Green-Wood on a path that will inspire us for generations to come.”

The national search for Green-Wood’s next president will be conducted by PBR Executive Search, with input from a transition committee led by the Board of Trustees. The new leader will be tasked with continuing Moylan’s legacy of innovation and ensuring Green-Wood remains an esteemed cemetery; a celebrated leader in arts, culture, education, and environmental sustainability; and a treasured institution for future generations.

