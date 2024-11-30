RUSTY UTOPIA Variety Show to Conclude Ralf Graebner's CHANGE Exhibit at Andrew Logan Projects

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When artist Ralf Graebner unveiled CHANGE, his collection of six-foot-by-six-foot micrographed quarters, at Andrew Logan Projects, he anticipated sparking dialogue about American iconography and the evolving ideals of liberty. What he didn't foresee was a multidisciplinary variety show inspired by his work.

On December 7th at 7:00 PM, Andrew Logan Projects will host a one-night-only performance of RUSTY UTOPIA, a free event that will reimagine Graebner's exhibition through dance, music, opera, poetry, and immersive installations. Spearheaded by Kyle Mazer and The Lonely Artists Salon, the performance brings together a diverse group of emerging New York City artists, including Alec Zbornak, Clara Franklin, Will Gonzalez, Ethan Riordan, Joe Wickline, Aïssa Guindo, Mayowa Ayodele, Emily Diaz, Chiara Hardy, Tina Tarighian, Sara Schwartz, Amalia Guimaraes, Nyeda Stewart and Sebastian Roznier-Rodriguez, among others. Each, in their own mediums, will seek to respond to themes of Change, Chance, and the challenges of our time.

This performance marks the culmination of Mazer's month-long residency at Andrew Logan Projects and the second major production by The Lonely Artists Salon, a New York-based organization dedicated to providing emerging artists with opportunities to create, connect, and perform. Their debut event, Not Lonely Anymore, was staged earlier this year at 54 Below.

Andrew Logan Projects supports artistic innovation with a mission to foster courage, optimism, and generosity of spirit through art, education, and community-driven initiatives. Rusty Utopia exemplifies this ethos, offering a space for reflection and dialogue at the intersection of art and performance.

Doors open at 6pm for the performance at 7pm. There'll also be live music throughout the day, as well as the Red Hook Christmas Market down the street! Tickets are free, though VIP experiences are available for reservation here. More about Andrew Logan and Ralf Graebner's CHANGE can be found here.

