Puppets Come Home At Coney Island, June 17

Puppets Come Home! at Coney Island has announced A Boxcutter Collective presentation of DIMENSION ZERO: Brain Robbers from Outerspace!

Picture, if you will, a world filled with space empires, divine clowns, brain control, and the delirious effects of monetized algorithm worship.

Imagine this world is filled with puppets enacting that time honored storytelling tradition known as the Sci Fi trilogy. Take heed, friend. You have just entered the world of Dimension Zero: Brain Robbers from Outer Space.

Playing Thursday, June 17, 9pm ET. Learn more at: www.coneyisland.com/puppets.