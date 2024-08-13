PRIDESHOW AT THE SIDESHOW Season Finale Announced At Coney Island USA!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"The Prideshow at the Sideshow" will present its season finale on August 23, 2024 AT 8:00 PM at the iconic Coney Island USA (1208 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224). This fabulous drag extravaganza will showcase Brooklyn's most exceptional drag talent in a celebration of classic and avant-garde performance art.

In the mostly working-class, conservative leaning Southern Brooklyn, Coney Island USA's Prideshow serves as the only recurring drag and queer show representing and providing space for the area's queer community, their allies and all those who love and cherish art.

Hosted by Coney Island's own drag impresario and Brighton Beach Pride organizer Maxxim (@maxim.fab), the evening will be a whirlwind of glamor, drama, live singing, and dazzling performances.

Attendees can look forward to a vibrant showcase featuring a stellar lineup of drag artists, including:

A legend of NYC's drag community and groundbreaking multi-disciplinary performer Odessa Da Gawd

A rising star in the competitive Brooklyn drag scene, the enigmatic Cheeks Voila

Up and coming vocalist who is always proud to represent his Southern Brooklyn roots Pasco

Eclectic and daring stage phenomenon and nightlife IT-personality AMPL

The always glamorous queen who have just immigrated from Russia- Scarlet

And gender-bending stage tour-de-force Mercury!

This spectacular event is produced in collaboration with Tawk Productions and RUSA LGBTQ+. Coney Island USA, a cultural landmark since 1980, is renowned for its commitment to preserving the historic and artistic spirit of Coney Island. RUSA LGBTQ+, an only registered non profit dedicated to serving and advocating for LGBTQ+ immigrants from the Russian-speaking, former Eastern bloc community,joins forces with Tawk Productions, known for their innovative and inclusive approach to event production, to create this unforgettable evening.

And make sure you stay for the free DJ afterparty at the Freak Bar in Coney Island USA's historic complex.

The event will feature various local groups tabling such as Free Russia Campaign, Free Navalny NYC Team, Fem Antiwar and the campaign of Chris McCreight running to represent the District in the State Assembly. Flyer by the brilliant visual artist Paco May.

Tickets for the Prideshow at the Sideshow are available now. Secure your spot for this must-see event by visiting Coney Island USA's ticket page.

