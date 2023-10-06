October Lineup Set For the Kings Theatre

Tickets for all events are on sale now!

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Kings Theatre will present a dynamic slate of shows this October in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming events include Explosions In The Sky, Nick Cave, STAYC, Cece Winans, Edwin Raymond: An Inconvenient Cop, Junior H, The Walkmen, Gregory Alan Isakov, Fran Lebowitz, Blippi, Reneé Rapp, & Kings Theatre Historic Tours. Tickets for all events are on sale now!

To kick off the month, Explosions In The Sky will be performing live in Brooklyn, NY with special guests Jim White and Marisa Anderson on October 5 at 8pm (doors 7pm). Nick Cave will be coming to Kings Theatre on his Live in North America Solo tour on October 6 at 8pm (doors 7pm). K-pop girl group STAYC will be performing live at Kings Theatre on October 11 at 7:30pm (doors 6:30pm). Grammy award-winning gospel singer Cece Winans is coming to Brooklyn, NY on October 12 at 7pm with Jenn Johnson and Todd Dulaney. American rapper Kid Cudi will be performing live on October 13 at 8pm (doors 7pm). On October 14 at 7pm (doors 6pm), Kings Theatre will host Edwin Raymond: An Inconvenient Cop – Inconvenient Conversations hosted by Malik Yoba featuring Miabelle, Shaun King, Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz, Tamika Mallory, Terrence Floyd, & Jumaane Williams. Junior H will be bringing his Sad Boyz Tour to Brooklyn, NY on October 15 at 8pm (doors 7pm). Influential art rock band The Walkmen will be performing live with Rostam on October 17 at 8pm (doors 7pm). On October 20 at 7:30pm (doors 6:30pm), Colorado-based singer Gregory Alan Isakov will take the stage with special guest The Milk Carton Kids. American author Fran Lebowitz will be coming to Kings Theatre on October 21 at 8pm (doors 7pm), and will be joined in conversation with celebrated award-winning novelist, Marlon James. Kings Theatre will host the Unwine Karaoke Wine Festival on October 28 from 12pm-6pm. On October 29 at 2pm (doors 1pm), Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour will be stopping at Kings Theatre. To close out the month, American actress and singer Reneé Rapp will take the stage with Alexander 23 & Towa Bird on October 31 at 7:30pm (doors 6:30pm).

Kings Theatre is continuing to offer a behind the scenes look at the theatre this fall with the Kings Theatre Historic Tours on Tuesday, October 10 at 7pm, a 75-minute guided tour to discover historical and architectural highlights from knowledgeable tour guides.




