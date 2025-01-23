OFF THE CUFF Comedy Show Announced At Brooklyn Comedy Collective

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A portion of the shows proceeds will go directly towards helping those affected by the LA fires. 

By: Jan. 23, 2025
On Tuesday, January 28th, 2025 check out a new comedy show, Off The Cuff, featuring audience-suggested stand-up and improv at Brooklyn Comedy Collective. A portion of the show proceeds will go directly towards those affected by the LA fires.

A handful of standup comics get topic suggestions from YOU ( the audience) to write a brand-new, off-the-cuff standup set.

While the comics are away frivolously writing, YOU (the audience) will be wow-ed by a never before seen improv set from local favorite, MIDWIVES. After improv standups return to the stage to perform their newly written sets specifically for YOU (the audience)! 

Hosted by JoAnn Schinderle (MSNBC), Featuring: Jake Silblerman (Heiulm), Sara Hennessey (BCC), Dan Yang (Hulu), with Emily Janover and Katerra Borkowski.




