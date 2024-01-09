Nutley Little Theatre Presents 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE Directed by Heather Ferreira

5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche is a tasty recipe of hysterical laughs, sexual innuendoes, unsuccessful repressions, and delicious discoveries.
Nutley Little Theatre announces 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood, directed by Heather Ferreira.
It's 1956 and The Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are having their annual quiche breakfast. As the assembled “widows” await the announcement of the society's prize-winning quiche, the atomic bomb sirens sound! Has the Communist threat come to pass? How will the “widows” respond as their idyllic town and lifestyle faces attacks?
Winner of the 2012 NYC International Fringe Festival as Best Overall Production, 5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche is a tasty recipe of hysterical laughs, sexual innuendoes, unsuccessful repressions, and delicious discoveries.
LULIE STANWYCK - Jessa Blackthorne
WREN ROBIN - Danielle Levitt
GINNY CADBURY - Sinead Kerr
DALE PRIST - Kayla Torres
VERONICA “VERN” SCHULTZ - Krissy Trujillo
DIRECTOR - Heather Ferreira
STAGE MANAGER - Emily Tonn
PRODUCTION MANAGER - Michael Gatto
LIGHTING/SET DESIGNER - Alex Oleksij
PROPS DESIGNER - Frank Riccobono
BOARD OPERATOR - Scott Guzzo
Performances are February 9th, 10th 16th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd and 24th at 8:00 PM and February 11th, 18th and 24th at 2:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now!
