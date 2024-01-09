Nutley Little Theatre Presents 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE Directed by Heather Ferreira

5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche is a tasty recipe of hysterical laughs, sexual innuendoes, unsuccessful repressions, and delicious discoveries.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Nutley Little Theatre announces 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood, directed by Heather Ferreira.

It's 1956 and The Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are having their annual quiche breakfast. As the assembled “widows” await the announcement of the society's prize-winning quiche, the atomic bomb sirens sound! Has the Communist threat come to pass? How will the “widows” respond as their idyllic town and lifestyle faces attacks?

Winner of the 2012 NYC International Fringe Festival as Best Overall Production, 5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche is a tasty recipe of hysterical laughs, sexual innuendoes, unsuccessful repressions, and delicious discoveries.

CAST

LULIE STANWYCK - Jessa Blackthorne

WREN ROBIN - Danielle Levitt

GINNY CADBURY - Sinead Kerr

DALE PRIST - Kayla Torres

VERONICA “VERN” SCHULTZ - Krissy Trujillo

CREW

DIRECTOR - Heather Ferreira

STAGE MANAGER - Emily Tonn

PRODUCTION MANAGER - Michael Gatto

LIGHTING/SET DESIGNER - Alex Oleksij

PROPS DESIGNER - Frank Riccobono

BOARD OPERATOR - Scott Guzzo

Performances are February 9th, 10th 16th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd and 24th at 8:00 PM and February 11th, 18th and 24th at 2:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now!

Click Here




