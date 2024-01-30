Norte Maar to Present COUNTERPOINTE11 Featuring Choreographic Works by Female Dance Artists

Norte Maar, a Brooklyn-based arts organization now celebrating 20 years of the creation, promotion, and presentation of collaborations in the visual, literary, and the performing arts, presents the eleventh anniversary season of Counterpointe11, March 1-3, 2024, a curated performance series of newly commissioned choreographic works by female dance artists. Presented during Women's History Month, CounterPointe is the longest standing performance series to exclusively feature collaborations between women dance makers, the pointe shoe, and visual artists. Returning to downtown Brooklyn's The Mark O'Donnell Theater at Entertainment Community Fund, 7 women choreographers have been paired with 7 women visual artists to collaborate and create both a new physical and visual work by each – investigating the process of creation, inspiration, and development in live performance.

Launched in 2012, CounterPointe has been celebrated for breaking new ground in expanding the ballet concert vocabulary, investigating new and historic territory, encouraging discussion, and creating a forum for women, who are largely underrepresented as creative leaders, to take artistic risks. Having engaged over 100 artists across the last decade, this winter the program will show seven collaborations by choreographer/artist pairs:



Tina Bararian - Estefania Velez-Rodriguez

Chloe Sonnet Brown - Cadence Giersbach

Danielle Diniz - Carol Salmanson

Julia K. Gleich - Ellie Murphy

Minnie Lane - Jaanika Peerna

Sarah Marazzi-Sassoon - Nancy Bowen

Nicole Speletic - Esperanza Mayobre

A complete list of bios can be found at: https://www.nortemaar.org/news/meet-the-choreographers-and-artists-of-counterpointe11

“Our program is designed to encourage and indeed push choreographers and artists towards exploring new ways of making and seeing their own art,” explains Julia Gleich, co-founder of Norte Maar and originator of the CounterPointe Series. “By creating a tight deadline, the hope is to limit the opportunities for “second-guessing” so that new works evolve spontaneously, perhaps chaotically,” she continues. “Unwavering from our mission, we have been producing these collaborations by women choreographers and women visual artists for 11 years. The question of identity for us is important, yet incidental. We do not ascribe to the concept of a women's art/women's choreography. We are committed to creating a culture change in which creators and audiences consider ballet/pointe/dance in a fresh way and take women seriously. As Virginia Woolf espoused, we are providing women with space and a little time to present their creative work in dance using the pointe shoe.”

This program, which began in partnership with Lynn Parkerson and Brooklyn Ballet is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department for Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE AND TICKET INFORMATION

CounterPointe11 will be performed:

Friday, Mar 1 at 7:30p.m.

Saturday, Mar 2 at 4:00p.m. and 7:30p.m.

Sunday, Mar 3 at 4:00p.m.



General admission tickets are $30, Students and seniors, $20. All tickets must be purchased in advance at Click Here

VENUE INFORMATION

The Mark O'Donnell Theater at Entertainment Community is located at 160 Schermerhorn Street in downtown Brooklyn and accessible by A, C, or G trains to Hoyt-Schermerhorn. 2, 3 to Hoyt Street. F, R to Jay St./Metrotech. 4, 5 to Borough Hall.