New Comedy Show BIG SMOOTH Announced The Gutter

On February 17, comedians Danny Groh, Dan Bazaldua and Alexa Loftus will host a new monthly comedy show at The Gutter in Williamsburg.



The show will feature performers of all different backgrounds doing storytelling, stand up, characters, musical, and sketch, giving a platform to all voices and providing a diverse showcase of talent to the audience.

This month/s performers include: Luke Mones (Comedy Central), Allison Reese (The Second City Tour Co), Moss Perricone (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj), and Clare Austen Smith (The New Yorker).