New Comedy Show BIG SMOOTH Announced The Gutter

The show will feature performers of all different backgrounds doing storytelling, stand up, characters, and more.

Feb. 4, 2022  

On February 17, comedians Danny Groh, Dan Bazaldua and Alexa Loftus will host a new monthly comedy show at The Gutter in Williamsburg.

The show will feature performers of all different backgrounds doing storytelling, stand up, characters, musical, and sketch, giving a platform to all voices and providing a diverse showcase of talent to the audience.

This month/s performers include: Luke Mones (Comedy Central), Allison Reese (The Second City Tour Co), Moss Perricone (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj), and Clare Austen Smith (The New Yorker).


