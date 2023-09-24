New Alice In Wonderland Theatrical Concert to Play Brooklyn Bowl in October

Psychedelic jam band WALRUS will present a new theatrical concert inspired by Alice's Adventures in Wonderland at Brooklyn Bowl on Thurs 10/26.

By: Sep. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Kaiju Brooklyn, A One-Day Extravaganza of Japanese Giant Monsters and Superheroes, Will Be Photo 1 Kaiju Brooklyn, A One-Day Extravaganza of Japanese Giant Monsters and Superheroes, Will Be Held in October
Alexandra Silber, Jack DiFalco & More to Star in OUR CLASS at BAM Photo 2 Alexandra Silber, Jack DiFalco & More to Star in OUR CLASS at BAM
The Brick In Association & First Kiss Theatre Company to Present FKT's Fall Residency Read Photo 3 The Brick In Association & First Kiss Theatre Company to Present FKT's Fall Residency Readings
St. Ann's Warehouse to Present U.S. Premiere of HOW TO BE A DANCER IN SEVENTY-TWO THOUSAND Photo 4 St. Ann's Warehouse to Present U.S. Premiere of HOW TO BE A DANCER IN SEVENTY-TWO THOUSAND EASY LESSONS

New Alice In Wonderland Theatrical Concert to Play Brooklyn Bowl in October

Get ready for a psychedelic journey down the rabbit hole! On Thursday, October 26th, Brooklyn-based jam band WALRUS is debuting a new theatrical concert inspired by Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, featuring new original music, costumes, dancers and visual projections. Come step on through the looking glass in your wackiest wonderland costumes!!

Presented by Loop Troupe, Walrus in Wonderland features visuals by projection designer Ghost of Provence and choreography by Megan Roe. Walrus is a jam band specializing in Beatles music, consistently playing large scale concerts at Brooklyn Bowl. Walrus is Chris Mackin (Guitar/Vocals), Josh Santiago (Guitar/Vocals), Dan Shein (Drums), Satoko Mori (Keyboard/Vocals), & Will Corona (Bass/Vocals). In the tradition of bands like The Grateful Dead and Phish, each Walrus show is a unique experience.

Walrus in Wonderland is on Thurs, October 26th at Brooklyn Bowl. Doors open at 6pm and live music begins at 8pm. All entry is general admission. Tickets are $15.

For tickets please visit the link below.

Walrus is a jam band that plays the music of the Beatles.

For more information:
https://www.instagram.com/walrusband
https://www.facebook.com/walrusjams

Loop Troupe is a multi-media production company focusing on live music, theater and comedy.




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
Ethologist And Activist Dr. Jane Goodall, REASONS FOR HOPE Tour Stops In Brooklyn This Mon Photo
Ethologist And Activist Dr. Jane Goodall, REASONS FOR HOPE Tour Stops In Brooklyn This Month

For one night only, world-renowned ethologist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall will take the stage at Kings Theatre, speaking about her work and life and answering audience questions on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., Doors Open at 2:00 p.m. 

2
Dialogue with Three Chords to Present HOMESICK FOR A LAND THAT NEVER EXISTED at Industry C Photo
Dialogue with Three Chords to Present HOMESICK FOR A LAND THAT NEVER EXISTED at Industry City in Brooklyn

Get ready for an unforgettable theatrical experience in Brooklyn! Dialogue with Three Chords presents 'Homesick for a Land that Never Existed,' the next installment in their serialized play 'A Brooklyn Arcanum' at Industry City. Don't miss this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the interconnected characters and themes of the serialized format. Tickets available now!

3
The Brick To Present MUD & BLOOD This October Photo
The Brick To Present MUD & BLOOD This October

Experience 'Mud & Blood' by Maya Sharpe at The Brick Theater on October 9, 16, and 23. Don't miss this captivating performance.

4
Kyle Mazers New Musical ORCA: The One-Whale Musical is Coming to Red Hook this Fall. Photo
Kyle Mazer's New Musical ORCA: The One-Whale Musical is Coming to Red Hook this Fall.

Move over Moby Dick! The next great whale coming to the stage is Gordon the Orca Rockstar, premiering in Kyle Mazer's new Orca-biographical musical coming to Red Hook, Brooklyn, this fall.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Circles I: Clara, Robert, and Johannes
First Unitarian Church of Brooklyn (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Room, Room, Room, in the many Mansions of eternal glory for Thee and for everyone
The Brick Theater (10/12-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You