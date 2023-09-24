New Alice In Wonderland Theatrical Concert to Play Brooklyn Bowl in October

Get ready for a psychedelic journey down the rabbit hole! On Thursday, October 26th, Brooklyn-based jam band WALRUS is debuting a new theatrical concert inspired by Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, featuring new original music, costumes, dancers and visual projections. Come step on through the looking glass in your wackiest wonderland costumes!!

Presented by Loop Troupe, Walrus in Wonderland features visuals by projection designer Ghost of Provence and choreography by Megan Roe. Walrus is a jam band specializing in Beatles music, consistently playing large scale concerts at Brooklyn Bowl. Walrus is Chris Mackin (Guitar/Vocals), Josh Santiago (Guitar/Vocals), Dan Shein (Drums), Satoko Mori (Keyboard/Vocals), & Will Corona (Bass/Vocals). In the tradition of bands like The Grateful Dead and Phish, each Walrus show is a unique experience.

Walrus in Wonderland is on Thurs, October 26th at Brooklyn Bowl. Doors open at 6pm and live music begins at 8pm. All entry is general admission. Tickets are $15.

For tickets please visit the link below.

For more information:

https://www.instagram.com/walrusband

https://www.facebook.com/walrusjams

Loop Troupe is a multi-media production company focusing on live music, theater and comedy.