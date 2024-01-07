Narrative Sketch Show LIGHTS Makes New York Debut At The Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Written and performed by two Chicago comics, LIGHTS takes an introspective and parodied look at performance - in the comedy scene and beyond.

By: Jan. 07, 2024

Narrative Sketch Show LIGHTS Makes New York Debut At The Brooklyn Comedy Collective

LIGHTS, a two-person "narrative sketch" show, makes its New York City debut in a one-night-only performance at The Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) on January 30. The performance follows the show's sold-out summer run at the Annoyance Theatre in Chicago.

Written, directed and performed by Chicago comedy duo Anna Weatherwax and Traer Schon, LIGHTS, follows two self-important performers who take to the stage to examine the importance of live comedic theater. Under the guise of a punchline-heavy, all-blackout sketch show, these pretentious actors give an unsolicited lesson in "sketch theatre," flailing to move an audience - and their careers - forward. As the show unwinds, they answer questions about comedy's power and potential while unintentionally posing others about enablement, entitlement and whose voices get amplified.

"LIGHTS is a satire of improv comedy in general, and the sense of self-importance some improv artists get trapped in. And, damn it is funny!" wrote Chicago theatre reviewer Rikki Lee Travolta, who named the show a 2023 "Heartstring Award" winner for Most Meaningful Sketch Comedy. LIGHTS is also nominated for 2023 "Best Comedy Show" in the Chicago Reader's annual Best of Chicago poll.

The show comes to the BCC on January 30 at 7 p.m. for one night only . The performance takes place in the theatre's Eris Mainstage, located at 167 Graham Ave. Tickets are $15 and available at the box office or online at the button below.




