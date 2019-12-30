MAGIC AT CONEY!!! Celebrates New Year's 2020

Magical Promotions, together with Coney Island USA, presents an afternoon of fun and wonder for the entire family. "Magic at Coney!!!" is a magical variety show highlighting a vast array of magicians; featuring illusionists, escape artists, mentalists and close-up magicians from around the world.

Admission is only $12 for adults and $8 for children under 12.Maximum of 75 tickets sold per performance. Advance online purchase recommended. There are no extra fees for online purchases.

Advance tickets available through: www.coneyisland.com

Hosted by Gary Dreifus, award-winning magician, mentalist, hypnotist, magic instructor and world-renowned magical host, the performers this week are:

January 1st

Lee Alan

Lee has taken his comedy/magic act to such venues as the Broadway Comedy Club, The Magic at Coney Show, Rogue's Evenings of Wonder Show, the "No Name" Comedy Show, and The Coney Island USA Mermaid Ball. He's appeared on CBS Morning Show, and performed for organizations including the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Paul Newman's "The Hole in the Wall Gang" Camp for Kids.

Richard Cohn

Noted performer and magic historian, Richard Cohn presents A Selection of Strange, featuring a special amalgam of Coney Island wizardry, history, music, and legend. Richard has been a magic consultant to Criss Angel, Julie Taymor, ABC-TV, Disney, and Dreamworks. He has delighted audiences with appearances on TV, at theaters, hotels, libraries, and conventions in Europe, Canada, and throughout the U.S.

Omar Olusion

Known as magic's funniest professional, Omar Olusion not only wows the crowds with his illusions and close up magic, but is equally famous in the New York City area for his MC and DJ skills. With over 20 years in the business this entertainer knows how to wow a crowd.

Torkova

Hailed by the NY Post as "one of the best", Torkova has taken his "mind reading with a touch of whimsy" all over the globe, working at prestigious locations such as Hollywood's famed "Magic Castle". This award winning magician has wowed audiences for over thirty years with his memorable and "eerie" performance act.



Thomas Solomon



The World's Greatest Escape Artist, as evidenced by an award-winning handcuff act (2000 World Magic Awards) at The Roxy, The Magic Castle, Limelight, MK, Bally's, the White House and on several television specials throughout the world! He has received numerous citations, including one from President Barack Obama, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York and Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, for his work on behalf of wounded veterans.





