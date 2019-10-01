Luxury Universal [e]Xperience Presents The Ultimate Cinema Convention - OMEGA Edition

Luxury Universal [e]Xperience presents UCC. The Ultimate Cinema Convention - OMEGA Edition.

Wonder at the future of film technology; Marvel at brilliant new forms of production administration; - Exclaim profanities as you compare the present to the future and weep in despair ... all in Brooklyn!

361 Stagg Street, Brooklyn, NY, will serve as the venue for three days of stage and screen entertainment in a new style of immersive theater. SAT, OCT 12 @ 7:00 PM; SAT, OCT 19 @ 7:00 PM; SAT, OCT 26 @ 7:00 PM. Tickets through eventbrite (LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ucc-omega-an-immersive-interactive-dystopian-film-convention-tickets-72312816581?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR1tolKCXYY9ewrwZ-qIkTwnMZXb7E5Jb0IyRt3YTZio1CXpfkWN1dS-qfs)

Since 2017, LUX has taken interactive and immersive entertainment to the next level with live-action/film hybrids like UVX - an interactive film where you can control the plot (this appeared a year before Netflix' Bandersnatch) and The Most Dangerous Man (a film that sold-out every showing currently in discussion for national distribution), as well as events including an interactive promotional event at 2017 ComicCon; a filmmakers forum featuring some of NYC's most daring indie filmmakers; and now a wild night of games, events, and role-play disguised as a convention. OMEGA is set to run directly after 2019 ComicCon.

UCC OMEGA creates a fictional universe around an interactive, immersive, choose-your-own adventure event. From the moment you walk into the venue, you are in another universe. UCC is designed to be an annual trade show featuring the latest in entertainment innovation from Luxury Universal [e]Xperience (LUX for short). The show floor is yours to explore as you interact with various demos, booths, and attractions in a scene that can only be described as "Dystopian EPCOT Center Trade Show"

Explore the exhibits, talk with characters, and cause mayhem as you seek to either help or hinder the mysterious (and more-than-occasionally incompetent) LUX Corporation. This event is a part of the Future Proof Universe, an extended narrative playing out on the internet and all over NYC.

BE ON THE LOOKOUT: There are subversive elements who have infiltrated the show with their own intentions. Play your cards right and you could find yourself embroiled in an underground battle for the future of humanity... with PRIZES!

This event is for adventurers 21-years-old or over.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You