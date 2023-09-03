Late Night TV Writers' to Perform Writers Strike Sketch Comedy Show

The performance will take place on Saturday, September 9.
Amidst the writers' strike, writers and producers at The Drew Barrymore Show, The Daily Show, and The Tonight Show come together for Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show, a true sketch comedy variety show made up of the best comedians in New York City -- with each performance packed with sketches, musical numbers, celebrity impressions, and more!
The performance will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 5-6:30pm EDT at Union Hall. Doors open at 4:30pm.
This month features America's sweethearts, Jack Blankenship (The Tonight Show), Rachael Burke (The Drew Barrymore Show), Lily Blumkin (The Daily Show), Scott Hercman (The Daily Show), Josh Nasser (Comedy Central), Sila Puhl (The Daily Show), and more!
Plus, stand-up from Matt Koff (The Daily Show), a comedy dance performance from Gara Lonning (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), and more!!
If I Think You Should Leave's Tim Robinson had sextuplets, it would be the cast of "Time to Kill." One thing they all have in common? They KILL it onstage.
