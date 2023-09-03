Late Night TV Writers' to Perform Writers Strike Sketch Comedy Show

The performance will take place on Saturday, September 9.

By: Sep. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Cherry Hellodies 4 To Take Coney Island Sideshow Stage Photo 1 Cherry Hellodies 4 To Take Coney Island Sideshow Stage
Double Feature Announces Debut Season, August 21- September 9 Photo 2 Double Feature Announces Debut Season, August 21- September 9
THE FLIGHT PATTERNS OF MIGRATORY BIRDS to Open The Neurodivergent New Play Series This Sep Photo 3 THE FLIGHT PATTERNS OF MIGRATORY BIRDS to Open The Neurodivergent New Play Series This September
The Brick Announces Peek Pique Peak Featuring Four Evenings Of Split Bills, Running Septem Photo 4 The Brick Announces Peek Pique Peak Featuring Four Evenings Of Split Bills, Running September 7-10

Late Night TV Writers' to Perform Writers Strike Sketch Comedy Show

Amidst the writers' strike, writers and producers at The Drew Barrymore Show, The Daily Show, and The Tonight Show come together for Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show, a true sketch comedy variety show made up of the best comedians in New York City -- with each performance packed with sketches, musical numbers, celebrity impressions, and more!

The performance will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 5-6:30pm EDT at Union Hall. Doors open at 4:30pm.

This month features America's sweethearts, Jack Blankenship (The Tonight Show), Rachael Burke (The Drew Barrymore Show), Lily Blumkin (The Daily Show), Scott Hercman (The Daily Show), Josh Nasser (Comedy Central), Sila Puhl (The Daily Show), and more!

Plus, stand-up from Matt Koff (The Daily Show), a comedy dance performance from Gara Lonning (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), and more!!

If I Think You Should Leave's Tim Robinson had sextuplets, it would be the cast of "Time to Kill." One thing they all have in common? They KILL it onstage.




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
BANANA Heads To Philly Fringe After A Successful Edinburgh Run Photo
BANANA Heads To Philly Fringe After A Successful Edinburgh Run

Is he man? Or is he banana? The Cavendish banana is stuck in a shipping box, with only his sexy, more flavorful cousin Gros Michel to help him escape. But does the Cavendish even want to leave?

2
NYC Musicians, Poets, And Artists Gather To Pay Tribute To Basquiat At Green-Wood Photo
NYC Musicians, Poets, And Artists Gather To Pay Tribute To Basquiat At Green-Wood

Groundbreaking artist Jean-Michel Basquiat’s enduring vision continues to have a profound impact on artists to this day, decades after his untimely death in 1988 at the age of 27. Despite his truncated life and career, each year, thousands of people visit his grave at The Green-Wood Cemetery, leaving behind tokens of devotion, gratitude, and celebration in the form of artwork, letters, and art supplies. 

3
Korean Cultural Center New York Presents The New York Debut Of MAUM Market Photo
Korean Cultural Center New York Presents The New York Debut Of MAUM Market

The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) presents the New York debut of MAUM Market on September 9, 2023 from 11-3pm at Denizen, Bushwick.

4
BINGO LOCO Comes to Brooklyn and Long Island Photo
BINGO LOCO Comes to Brooklyn and Long Island

The world’s biggest and wildest party BINGO LOCO is coming to New York this Fall in Brooklyn Monarch September 16th and another date in Mulcahys of Long Island October 6th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PSIQUE
Irondale (9/16-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Room, Room, Room, in the many Mansions of eternal glory for Thee and for everyone
The Brick Theater (10/12-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You