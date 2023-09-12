Kyoung's Pacific Beat Announces New Board Of Directors

Kyoung's Pacific Beat (KPB) announces the appointment of Claudia Acosta, Jess Applebaum, Joe Tolbert and Ryan Shen to its Board of Directors while Stephanie Hsu and Tiffany Vega-Gibson step down after three years of service.

"It's an honor to be part of KPB's mission to share Kyoung's daring, thought provoking works that center historically marginalized communities in innovative ways. It's an exciting time for Kyoung's vision to be part of a national conversation as the American Theater is shifting unsustainable structures towards new models for a new, inclusive future of performing arts and culture," shares Claudia Acosta, KPB Board President.

"Kyoung's Pacific Beat is honored to invite members of our resident company and community engagement team to our Board of Directors," remarks Executive Artistic Director Kyoung H. Park. "Claudia, Jess, Joe and Ryan's leadership will ensure we remain accountable to our artistic and local community, while advancing the strategic growth of our organization."

"I've known Kyoung for over 10 years and I'm excited to work closer with all the staff at KPB to bring about social change through theater," shares Ryan Shen, Co-Chair of GAPIMNY - Empowering Queer & Trans APIs. Shen, Acosta, Applebaum, and Tolbert join KPB's current Board members Sooyoung Hwang, PennyMaria Jackson, Ann Marie Lonsdale, and Jason Tseng.

Founded in 2011, Kyoung's Pacific Beat is a non-profit, peacemaking theater company based in Flatbush, Brooklyn. KPB's inaugural season highlighting "Community Safety, Community Cares" kicks-off September 21st with "Whiteness on Fire: Where Are We Now?" a virtual, community-gathering co-facilitated by Ishmael Thaahir (KPB Producing Director) and incoming Board Member Joe Tolbert. "In a world where division seems to be the name of the game, I am happy to lend my efforts to a theater company whose mission is to build peace and connection," shares Tolbert.

More information and tickets for "Whiteness on Fire: Where Are We Now?" are available on our website. Click Here.




