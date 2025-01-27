Jessica Billings, Nicole McClam & More to Perform at Green Space's FERTILE GROUND in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Green Space has revealed a diverse roster of artists for its signature program Fertile Ground.

Event Details

Fertile Ground

February 9th

7:00pm

Advance sale tickets: $18 online HERE

Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash or card

Featuring

Jessica Billings

Yma Ma & Tamir Lifshitz

Nicole McClam

Hannah McGrew

Sophia Perone



FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 19 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features six dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space’s Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

