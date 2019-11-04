Jena Friedman, Tiff Stevenson, And More Announced At Union Hall

Union Hall announces full slate of upcoming events. See full details below!

Jena Friedman: MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE

Sun · November 10, 2019

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10 PM

$15.00 / Ages 21+

As America slips into fascism, Jena celebrates free speech while she still has it in this unapologetic political hour of comedy. Fresh off a critically acclaimed 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival run, Jena brings her unique insight and acerbic wit to the New York Comedy Festival at a time when politics in America and worldwide has become more contentious and divisive than ever, 'An intriguing voice; it could yet be an essential one' (Guardian).



DINA AND KEVIN DO LONG SETS

Dina Hashem, Kevin Iso

Mon · November 18, 2019

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10 PM

$6.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

Dina Hashem has been performing stand-up comedy since 2010, when she won First Place at the New Jersey Comedy Festival at Rutgers University. Dina's style involves a subdued delivery with dark observations about her life and Arab-American upbringing. She was a competitor on Comedy Central's Roast Battle and appears on the Starz series Night Train with Wyatt Cenac. In 2017, Dina was named one of TBS's "Comics to Watch" at the New York Comedy Festival and made her late-night television debut on TBS' CONAN. Dina has performed at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, the Melbourne Comedy Festival, and, in 2018, she featured for Marc Maron at the Beacon Theatre in NYC. Most recently, Dina filmed a set for Comedy Central Stand-Up which has over 2 Million views and counting. Dina's writing has been featured on the Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and TV Land websites. Follow her on Twitter: @dinahashem_.

Originally from Houston, Kevin Iso began performing stand up all across Texas before moving to New York where he has been honing his skills. Kevin has performed at the Montreux Comedy Festival in Switzerland, the Funny or Die Oddball Festival, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, and was a "New Face" at the prestigious 2019 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. After being named one of Comedy Central's "Comics to Watch" in 2015, Kevin's stand-up was featured on AXS TV's Gotham Comedy Live and Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party. Kevin wrote and stars in the award-winning digital series, Flatbush Misdemeanors and recently filmed a recurring role opposite Zoë Kravitz on Hulu's High Fidelity. Kevin also appeared on the most recent season of This Week at the Comedy Cellar for Comedy Central.

STEVIE

Hosted by Marcia Belsky, Sam Taggart, and Drew Anderson

Tue · November 26, 2019

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

Drew Anderson, Sam Taggart and Marcia Belsky are moving their infamous stand up show STEVIE from Bushwick to Union Hall! Join them as they showcase some of their favorite comedians and performers each month. Come or be hexed.

STELLAR UNDERGROUND HOSTED BY NORE DAVIS

Tue · December 3, 2019

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

Come see what the hype is about! Nore Davis (Conan, Comedy Central, HBO) has joined forces with the popular comedy blog, Stellar Underground, as the official host of their monthly stand-up comedy show which gives a platform to a variety of talented up and coming stand-up comedians each month. These comedians are handpicked from blog features and blog scouts to perform and bring the funny every month. Some you may know and some you may be happy to get to know... either way, it's a guaranteed fun time!

WHIPLASH

Fri · December 6, 2019

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

Whiplash is a standup show that is a NY comedy institution presenting the best comics from across the country and abroad.

PICTURE THIS!

Sat · December 7, 2019

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

PICTURE THIS! is a new show from Brandie Posey & Sam Varela: two girls who want to push the boundaries of what a comedy show can be. Picture This! is a live comedy show with stand-ups performing while they are drawn live by some of the best animators, cartoonists, and other artists in Hollywood, CA, SF, NYC and Portland. Picture This! has also debuted in Toronto, New Zealand and Australia! The comedians don't know what the animators are drawing and the animators don't know how the comedians will react.

THAT SHIT RAY! WITH RACHEL JORAVSKY AND RACHEL PEGRAM

Sat · December 7, 2019

Doors: 9:30 PM / Show: 10 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

That Shit Ray is a comedic exploration of the daily hustle. Every month Rachel Pegram (HBO) and Rachel Joravsky (Reductress) come together and put on a comedy variety show celebrating scrappiness, drive, and hustle. Featuring performers from various backgrounds the Rachels always look to uplift those who have voices that are different or underrepresented. The show is like a party featuring a hot ass DJ and sometimes even a choreographed 'one, two step' from Rachel and Rachel.

ELLEN IS THE ONLY ALLY

HOSTED BY RACHEL KALY

Mon · December 9, 2019

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 - $10.00 / Ages 21+

Ellen Degeneres (Rachel Kaly) wants to give a voice to up-and-coming comics, but only if they admit that she is their sole ally in show business. Join Ellen every month for a night of comedy, violence, and forced community.

THE LESBIAN AGENDA W. SOPHIE SANTOS

Tue · December 10, 2019

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8 PM

$10.00 - $12.00 / Ages 21+

Did you hear that lesbians are taking over the world? Well, when they're not getting killed off on TV shows or busy playing with their hairless felines!

Sophie Santos brings you their Agenda™ with this banging variety show featuring the best lez, bi and queer comedians* of all time. Buckle up those Birkenstocks ladies... they've got big plans.

PUKE FEST WITH RACHEL AND MOSS

Rachel Sennott, Moss Perricone + special guests TBA

Fri · December 13, 2019

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$10.00 - $12.00 / Ages 21+

PUKE FEST is a stand-up show drinking game that started in a basement three years ago. Before each comic, Rachel Sennott and Moss Perricone will say a thing that the comic typically does. When they do that thing, everyone drinks. One drink provided with ticket!

STAR F*CKERS: ASTROLOGY, BUT MAKE IT COMEDY

Melissa Stokoski, Karolena Theresa, Brian Bahe, Lizzie Martinez

Mon · December 16, 2019

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$8.00 / Ages 21+

This is the dawning of Star F*ckers, a new comedy show about the science of astrology, which is very real and definitely not fake. Each month, Melissa Stokoski, Karolena Theresa and Brian Bahe, (famously all Virgos) along with Resident Astrologist Lizzie Martinez (Taurus) welcome a lineup of comedians all born under the current zodiac.

ABORTION ACCESS FRONT PRESENTS: FEMINIST BUZZKILLS OF COMEDY

Tue · December 17, 2019

Doors: 7:30 PM / Show: 8 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+

Abortion Access Front (formerly Lady Parts Justice League) presents a comedy show full of people that have never sexually harassed anyone. Afterwards, we'll have a talk-back where you can learn more about our work and the status of reproductive rights in today's climate! We are Abortion AF.

AMINAH IMANI

Aminah Imani, Sydnee Washington, Marie Faustin, and Neko White

Sat · December 28, 2019

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$10.00 - $15.00 / Ages 21+

Aminah Imani will be recording her stand up comedy special at Union Hall on Saturday, December 28!

Hosted by Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin. Featuring Neko White.

TIFF STEVENSON: MOTHER

Fri · January 10, 2020

Doors: 7 PM / Show: 7:30 PM

$12.00 - $15.00 / Ages 21+

Person of interest on Mock The Week, People Just Do Nothing and The Bugle squats and delivers a show about the extreme sport of womanhood. Birthing her vision of the future before your eyes, how she hopes it will be... free from class war, poverty and consent issues. Also dragging the overdue spectre of what it is more likely to be: t-shirt feminism, Jordan Peterson and corporate wokeness from her loins. All without an epidural.





LADS ON TOUR: A BRITISH COMEDY SHOWCASE

Jamie Allerton, Mo Saffaff, Sam Picone, Hannah Fairweather & Simone Belshaw

Sun · January 19, 2020

Doors: 5:30 PM / Show: 6 PM

$10.00 / Ages 21+

Produced by the South Kensington Comedy Club and fresh from the London stand up comedy circuit! Five lovely acts, all alike in dignity, showcasing their award winning material for the lovely people of Brooklyn for one night only! Lovely.

Our acts are:

Winner of the King Gong at the Comedy Store London, and seen at the Royal Albert Hall, and Dubai Opera House with his compilation comedy show "Arabs Are Not Funny," Mo Saffaff. Mo is a Damascus-born, London-bred comedian, his material aims to shine a dark yet charmingly satirical light on the political and cultural arena as well as his own shortcomings in life.

Sam Picone, a fast rising comic on the London scene who's act has been described as "Effortless delivery and slick timing...a natural on stage" by Mo Gilligan, brings his unique anecdotal style dipping into issues such as race, identity and relationships where he underpins big ideas with an irreverent twist.

As seen as part of the prestigious Angel Showcase at the Edinburgh Fringe and as heard on BBC Radio 4, Hannah Fairweather is a Scottish born- Aussie Raised- London based comic who is the self proclaimed Taylor Swift of comedy sharing jokes about people who have wronged her in the past. Hannah was also the 2019 Rising Star New Act of the Year.

Simone Belshaw is an offbeat and surreal comedian whose act was described by the Wee Review as "s seriously talented comedian". She was a BBC new comedy award nominee and listed as one of the top ten "Ones to Watch" by Funny Women who described her act as "brilliantly offbeat".

This night is hosted by the, dare I say, lovely Jamie Allerton. Jamie is a 2016 Liverpool Echo New Comedian Finalist and creator and producer of WTD Comedy. Broadway Baby described Jamie's act as "A flurry of energy with a clever routine".

THE LIVING ROOM: A COMEDY OF GRIEF BY Amrita Dhaliwal & GEMMA SOLDATI

Sun · March 8, 2020

Doors: 6:30 AM / Show: 7 PM

$15.00 / Ages 21+

Winner of BEST COMEDY at The Melbourne Fringe Festival 2019

PICK OF THE FRINGE - Hollywood Fringe Festival 201

Confined to The Living Room, these two Accountants of Death work tirelessly to record the death toll. The occupational hazards wear on the clowns as they learn the meaning of life and death. What ensues is an absurd and physical jaunt brimming with audience interaction, existential phone calls, impaired dancing and the love of a goldfish.

Developed at The Lyric Hyperion Theatre in Los Angeles, this show rides the fine line between comedy and tragedy. Employing physical comedy and absurdist theatre techniques, this show leaves the audience laughing and crying and thrust out into the night to ponder it all.

Amrita Dhaliwal and Gemma Soldati are students of Cirque du Soleil's John Gilkey, Spymonkey's Aitor Basauri, The School for Theatre Creators with Paola Coletto, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Groundlings Both teach for The Idiot Workshop in Los Angeles. Together they devised a clown show inspired by their loss of loved ones.





