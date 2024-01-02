JACK launches 2024 season with Cristina Pitter installation & ceremony as part of the Exponential Festival.
JACK's launches their 2024 season with the magic of Cristina Pitter in a performance installation and ceremony as part of The Exponential Festival: IXCHEL (we are still here, remember this medicine). Performances: January 10 - January 13, 2024 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm daily
"This work investigates the process of being in relationship and balance with the natural world.
This work gestures to the tangled paths of re-indigenizing and deracialization myself - everything
this work is my medicine
medicine shared to me by ancestors known and unknown, seen and unseen
medicine gifted and expanded on native lands that are not mine
medicine igniting the way home"
-Cristina Pitter
Tickets:
$20.00 Tickets, available HERE
As one small step of extending gratitude towards the indigenous communities whose lands we occupy, approximately $1.00 from each ticket sold to all JACK shows will be redistributed to Lenni Lenapexkweyok a collection of Lenape matriarchs organizing to increase Lenape presence in their homeland immediately and in the long term. This effort is being stewarded by River Whittle, community liaison for Emily Johnson/Catalyst and the Branch of Knowledge.
Performance Dates & Times:
Wednesday, January 10th at 2:00pm & 7:00pm
Thursday, January 11th at 2:00pm & 7:00pm
Friday January 12th at 2:00pm & 7:00pm
Saturday January 13th at 2:00pm & 7:00pm
JACK is an award-winning multidisciplinary performance meets civic space in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. JACK was created to fuel experiments in art and activism, collaborating with artists and neighbors to build a more just and vibrant society. We present over 75 shows a year in music, dance and theater and hosts conversations on issues that are vital to the local community. JACK's programming centers artists of color and those dedicated to our collective liberation. Learn more online @jackartsny and www.jackny.org
