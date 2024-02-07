JACK AND THE BEANSTALK: BEANMAN'S REVENGE Comes to Brooklyn's The Heights Players

Brooklyn's The Heights Players presents Jack & the Beanstalk: Beanman's Revenge, a Participation Play for Children, an interactive musical for families written by Hilary Goldman and Kevin McAuley.

Audiences only have four chances to see this limited run production, with performances at 12pm and 2pm on Saturdays, February 10th and 17th. Tickets for adults and children are $10 and can be purchased at here or by calling the box office at 718-237-2752.

What is a "Participation Play?": Throughout the story, our characters will invite the audience to be part of the adventure, both from their seats and by joining the actors on stage. Audience members will help our heroes along their journey-we can't make it from 'once upon a time' to 'happily ever after' without you!

About the Show

Adventure-seeking Jack and his mom are struggling to keep their provincial coffee shop in business when a mysterious (yet jazzy) "beanman" offers a seemingly lucrative and exciting solution. Now, Jack and his best friends must go on the quest of a lifetime, but will they recognize true danger when they find it? See this timeless tale in a whole new light, complete with a singing harp, a golden egg-laying goose, and a helpful gurkle (whatever that is).

The production is directed by Hilary Goldman with musical direction by Kevin McAuley and costumes and props by Dina Grilli. The cast features Amanda Briskin-Wallace, Kaylie Ann DeLauri, Morgan DeTogne, Felisha Heng, Rachel Hering, Blaze Levario, Cassaundra Reed, Alyson Ryan, Jason Schulof, and Allison St. Rock.

The Heights Players is located at 26 Willow Place, Brooklyn, NY 11201.