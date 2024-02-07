JACK AND THE BEANSTALK: BEANMAN'S REVENGE Comes to Brooklyn's The Heights Players

Audiences only have four chances to see this limited run production, with performances at 12pm and 2pm on Saturdays, February 10th and 17th.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens At The Heights Players Photo 1 A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens At The Heights Players
Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant Photo 2 Karen Eleanor Wight Awarded a New York State Council on the Arts Support For Artists Grant
Usher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour: How to Get Tickets Photo 3 Usher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour: How to Get Tickets
Brooklyn Ballet To Present BLESSINGS AND BLUES, March 7-10 Photo 4 Brooklyn Ballet To Present BLESSINGS AND BLUES, March 7-10

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK: BEANMAN'S REVENGE Comes to Brooklyn's The Heights Players

Brooklyn's The Heights Players presents Jack & the Beanstalk: Beanman's Revenge, a Participation Play for Children, an interactive musical for families written by Hilary Goldman and Kevin McAuley.

Audiences only have four chances to see this limited run production, with performances at 12pm and 2pm on Saturdays, February 10th and 17th. Tickets for adults and children are $10 and can be purchased at here or by calling the box office at 718-237-2752.

What is a "Participation Play?": Throughout the story, our characters will invite the audience to be part of the adventure, both from their seats and by joining the actors on stage. Audience members will help our heroes along their journey-we can't make it from 'once upon a time' to 'happily ever after' without you!

About the Show

Adventure-seeking Jack and his mom are struggling to keep their provincial coffee shop in business when a mysterious (yet jazzy) "beanman" offers a seemingly lucrative and exciting solution. Now, Jack and his best friends must go on the quest of a lifetime, but will they recognize true danger when they find it? See this timeless tale in a whole new light, complete with a singing harp, a golden egg-laying goose, and a helpful gurkle (whatever that is).

The production is directed by Hilary Goldman with musical direction by Kevin McAuley and costumes and props by Dina Grilli. The cast features Amanda Briskin-Wallace, Kaylie Ann DeLauri, Morgan DeTogne, Felisha Heng, Rachel Hering, Blaze Levario, Cassaundra Reed, Alyson Ryan, Jason Schulof, and Allison St. Rock.

The Heights Players is located at 26 Willow Place, Brooklyn, NY 11201.




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
PUBLIC OBSCENITIES Extends for One Week at Theatre For A New Audience Photo
PUBLIC OBSCENITIES Extends for One Week at Theatre For A New Audience

Theatre for a New Audience is extending the run of Shayok Misha Chowdhury's 'Public Obscenities' at Polonsky Shakespeare Center

2
Rob Noyes ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Comes to the Secret Theatres Queens Short Play Festiv Photo
Rob Noyes' ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Comes to the Secret Theatre's Queens Short Play Festival

Playwright Rob Noyes will bring his play ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY to the Secret Theatre's Queens Short Play Festival. Learn more about the play here!

3
CPR – Center for Performance Research Reveals 2024 Spring Season Lineup Photo
CPR – Center for Performance Research Reveals 2024 Spring Season Lineup

CPR – Center for Performance Research has revealed its 2024 Spring Season of public programs and residencies. Learn more about the lineup here!

4
JACK AND THE BEANSTALK: BEANMANS REVENGE Comes to Brooklyns The Heights Players Photo
JACK AND THE BEANSTALK: BEANMAN'S REVENGE Comes to Brooklyn's The Heights Players

Join in for an interactive musical adventure as Brooklyn's The Heights Players presents Jack & the Beanstalk: Beanman's Revenge. Don't miss this limited run production on February 10th and 17th.

More Hot Stories For You

Rob Noyes' ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Comes to the Secret Theatre's Queens Short Play FestivalRob Noyes' ALL THAT STANDS IN THE WAY Comes to the Secret Theatre's Queens Short Play Festival
CPR – Center for Performance Research Reveals 2024 Spring Season LineupCPR – Center for Performance Research Reveals 2024 Spring Season Lineup
JACK AND THE BEANSTALK: BEANMAN'S REVENGE Comes to Brooklyn's The Heights PlayersJACK AND THE BEANSTALK: BEANMAN'S REVENGE Comes to Brooklyn's The Heights Players
INTERCHANGE - ULTRAMEDIA Comes to Brooklyn Next MonthINTERCHANGE - ULTRAMEDIA Comes to Brooklyn Next Month

Videos

Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time'
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW Video
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW! in Brooklyn Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) (2/02-2/23)Tracker PHOTOS
Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW! in Brooklyn Ze Follies Dorée proudly presents THE SHOW OF SHOW SHOWS: THE SHOW!
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (BCC) (2/02-2/23)Tracker PHOTOS
The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit in Brooklyn The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
Delivery Boy in Brooklyn Delivery Boy
Kitchen Sink Theatre Company (2/01-2/11)PHOTOS
Cats Eye Cabaret : Teen Angst Edition in Brooklyn Cats Eye Cabaret : Teen Angst Edition
The Deep End (2/17-2/17)
A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder in Brooklyn A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder
The Heights Players (2/02-2/18)
Stand Up Saturdays in Brooklyn Stand Up Saturdays
HUB17 (2/10-2/10)
FREE SPACE in Brooklyn FREE SPACE
A Bushwick Apartment! (2/14-2/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You