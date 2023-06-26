Inaugural Pipeline Award Recipients Share $40k in Cash Prizes

The Pipeline Arts Foundation congratulates the early to mid-career musical theatre artist teams that have been named Pipeline Arts Foundation Award winners for 2023:

$20,000 1st Prize: South

Book, Music & Lyrics: Florencia Iriondo; Music: Luis D'Elias, Federico Diaz.

$10,000 2nd Prize (tie) : Fountain

Book, Music & Lyrics: Jared Corak and Christopher Anselmo

$10,000 2nd Prize (tie): Hills On Fire

Book: Keaton Wooden; Music & Lyrics: Coyote Joe Stevens & Keaton Wooden

Winners received cash prizes to use as they see fit to move their work through the development process. “We received so many fantastic pieces, it made choosing only two impossible,” said Carin Wagner of Pipeline.

Florencia Iriondo was overjoyed to learn she was Pipeline's first prize winner, saying “I'm truly honored to be the first recipient of the Pipeline Arts Award and to use these funds to welcome people into Soho Playhouse with music, stories and open arms, just like I would welcome you into my own house.”

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be a recipient of the inaugural Pipeline Arts Foundation award! It is an honor to receive this vote of confidence in our work alongside such incredible writers and their stories," said Fountain's Chris Anselmo.”

Hills On Fire co-creator Keaton Wooden said, "the scarcest resource any writer has ultimately is the time to write. HILLS was cobbled together from stolen weekends, evenings after gigs, and yet from those scraps of time, we filled this story with our love and devotion to communities hurting all over America. This vote of confidence from Pipeline Arts and other awards this year will allow us to present HILLS to Lead Producers who can help share this message of heart and hope to all over the world. We are truly honored."