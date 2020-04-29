Here We Go Presents 24 Hour Zoom Festival

You may have seen a 24 hour play festival before, but never like this! HERE WE GO will present their very own site specific 24 hour play festival taking place entirely on the ZOOM platform. On Saturday May 3rd 2020 at 8:00pm, 5 womxn identifying playwrights will be given the challenging task of writing a short play all in 12 hours. The writers will be tasked with creating a play that is site specific for the ZOOM platform. Each play will differ in cast size, subject matter, and length but will all share the setting of a ZOOM call in common.

By using ZOOM as the backdrop of the plays, HERE WE GO aims to highlight all of the innovative art that can be made through this troubling time. Each playwright will find out how large of a cast they must write for as well as meet their director all at the top of the 24 hours. After working through the night, the plays will be performed a full 24 hours later on ZOOM at 9pm on Sunday May 3rd for the public to view. This festival is an incredible opportunity to see how powerful site specific work can be as well as be a chance to discover emerging artists.

WRITERS

Michelle Cage, Allie Costa, Payton Crispe, Paige Rayna, & Isabella Uzcategui

DIRECTORS

Xander Black, Stefania Bulbarella, Jasmine Howard. Maiya Pascouche & Jillian Puhalla

ACTORS

Jenna Atkinson, Amanda Briskin-Wallace, Mahalet Dejene, Grace Delsohn, Adam Fisher, Sofia Gregory, Juliette Hourani, Kimberly Lum, Kalia Medeiros, Maria-Luiza Müller, Carly Newman, Julie Smith, Liana Sonenclar, Victoria Tamez, Juana Zavalia

HERE WE GO is a site-specific production company, whose mission is to provide early-career artists with opportunities to develop and showcase their creativity and talent. The company's goal is to present authentic, multidisciplinary and original content, as well as build a networking platform for emerging artists. HERE WE GO is also proud to be made up of an all female identifying production and creative team.

HERE WE GO is mostly known for its biannual site-specific festival. Each iteration is built around a specific location. Creative teams are encouraged to stage the pieces in a manner that interacts with the environment in an innovative way. We present work that incorporates multiple artistic disciplines which may include text, movement and music.

Contact herewego24h@gmail.com to request a spot in the audience, and receive the Zoom link to log into at 9pm on Sunday! Visit their website https://www.herewegofestival.com and follow them on Instagram @herewegofestival





