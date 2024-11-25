Gun Hill Publick House To Host An Afternoon Of Books, Broadway, Art, And Beer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On December 7, 1-3 p.m, enjoy an afternoon of Books, Broadway, Art, and Beer at the Gun Hill Publick House in Brooklyn's Industry City.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1-3 pm, Broadway actors and authors Tom Alan Robbins, Nick Sullivan, and Mark Aldrich will be signing and discussing their novels. They will be joined by Broadway Illustrator and creator of the Lights of Broadway Showcards, Justin Squigs Robertson.

Tom Alan Robbins has appeared in nine Broadway shows including the recent A Beautiful Noise, The Lion King, and Newsies. He is the author of The Twits Chronicles, an eight-part series that is a hilarious mashup of P. G. Wodehouse and Steampunk. The series follows the adventures of Cyril Chippington-Smythe, the world's richest man, and his mechanical manservant Bentley as they navigate a dystopian world in search of love and meaning.

Nick Sullivan has appeared on Broadway in Newsies and Footloose. He is the author of The Deep Series, seven novels that follow the adventures of divemasters Boone Fischer and Emily Durand, as they find themselves in perilous situations in a variety of Caribbean islands. The books combine action-adventure, thriller, and mystery elements, along with a healthy dose of humor and vivid portrayals of wonderfully unique tropical locations. "Travelogue Thrillers!"

Nick is also the author of Zombie Bigfoot, a riotous cryptid creature feature, and is a founder of Tropical Authors, a collection of over fifty authors who write books with a tropical vibe.

Mark Aldrich has appeared on Broadway in Newsies, Ragtime, and My Fair Lady. He is the author of The Peripherals Series. The three book urban fantasy series follows a group of Broadway actors as they discover a hidden world around them filled with creatures from lore and myth, both good and bad. With NYC and their lives in the theatre as a backdrop, The Peripherals combines folklore, urban legend, and the paranormal to create a world where theatre and the artists who create it truly become magical.

Justin Squigs Robertson is perhaps the preeminent Broadway illustrator and chronicler working today. He created the very popular Lights of Broadway Show Cards series of trading cards for Broadway fans, and his distinctive art is familiar to theatre lovers everywhere. His work has appeared in The New York Times, Variety,The Wall Street Journal, Encore Monthly, and Hemispheres, among others. He also illustrated Performance of the Century: 100 Years of Actors' Equity Association by Robert Simonson and Give My Swiss Chards to Broadway: The Broadway Lover's Cookbook by Adam Roberts and Gideon Glick. His unique style has made him popular beyond the world of theatre and his art been commissioned for many ventures from beer labels to banners in Grand Central Terminal.

Gun Hill Brewing is an award-winning brewery with a popular tasting room in Brooklyn's Industry City. They have been involved in a number of charitable ventures connected to the theatre community, having brewed the medal winning Rise Up Rye with the cast of Hamilton and The Happy Hour Guys to raise money for Graham Windham and The Eliza Project. They were also instrumental in creating the Curtain Up Beer Project which, along with over 80 other breweries nationwide, raised money for the Entertainment Community Fund during the shutdown of live performance during COVID-19.

Comments