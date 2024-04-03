GERALDINE REALIGNED DRIVES FROM GAY PLACE TO GAY PLACE AND YOU'RE IN THE CAR TOO Comes to the Brick Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following last year’s sold out run, Cam Cronin will bring his hyper-gay one-person show with a twist, co-created with Billy McEntee and directed by Ryan Dobrin, back with special guests and community nights in tow.

The Obie Award-winning Brick Theater has announced the return of Geraldine Realigned Drives from Gay Place to Gay Place and You’re in the Car Too. Created and performed by Cam Cronin, the piece — co-created by Billy McEntee (The Voices in Your Head) and directed by Ryan Dobrin (associate director of Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway) — enjoyed a sold out run in 2023. Now, it returns for a longer engagement from May 8–18, 2024, and tickets are now on sale.

Geraldine’s got a tune up and she’s back on the road! A drag-infused one-person show with a twist, this hilarious and vulnerable comedy asks how do we get to where we want to go? Part road trip, part communion, and a full-out pilgrimage-turned-presentation-turned-performance, Geraldine Realigned covers a lot of gay ground in 60 minutes. Buckle up for a ride like no other.

Seating is general admission and tickets are now on sale. Early bird tickets are $15 with code ERLYBRD and available for a limited time, from April 1–8. General tickets start at $25.

Following most performances, a talkback guest will take the driver’s seat to interview performer Cam Cronin for a quick, fun chat with cake for the audience. The guests include NAAFA founder and fat liberation activist Tigress Osborn (May 9), Broadway and The Odyssey performer Joseph Medeiros (May 10), a SAGE community member (May 11 matinee), Pulitzer Prize finalist Soraya Nadia McDonald (May 14), Is This a Room? and “High Maintenance” performer Becca Blackwell (May 15), Cam’s very own therapist Dennis Plant (May 17), and the drag artist Miz Jade (May 18).

“We’re honored to get Geraldine back in the driver’s seat and for this singular piece to return to The Brick, a true haven for artists,” Cronin, Dobrin, and McEntee said in a joint statement. “Geraldine is a show with over-the-top humor, a big heart, and lots of surprises; we like to think of it as a one-person show that seems, but in no way is, predictable. That excites us, and it excited and engaged audiences last year. This performance was written with The Brick specifically in mind, so we’re thrilled to return and invite audiences back into Geraldine’s magical car.”

The creative and production team includes Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez(set and costume design); Nick Auer (lighting and sound design); Michael Dillon, Catalina Kulczar, and Claire A. Talbott (video and graphic design); Dan Kuan Peeples (media consultant); Lauren Padula (makeup design); and Daniella Berman (stage manager).

The play will also have two community performances: for NAAFA (National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance) on May 9 at 8PM and SAGE and The Center on May 11 at 3PM.