Free Rehearsal Residency Program Unveiled In Downtown Brooklyn

The Plaza at 300 Ashland in Downtown Brooklyn will be used as free, outdoor rehearsal space, beginning September 2020.

Downtown Brooklyn Partnership (DBP) today announced a new artist residency initiative in response to the COVID-19 crisis and its devastating impacts across the NYC cultural landscape. With the Downtown Brooklyn Rehearsal Residency Initiative, DBP invites proposals from artists and arts organizations to use the Plaza at 300 Ashland in Downtown Brooklyn as free, outdoor rehearsal space, beginning September 2020.



The Plaza at 300 Ashland hosts over 50 cultural events annually, programmed by DBP to enliven the neighborhood and showcase the diverse array of talent and cultural institutions based in the Brooklyn Cultural District. This year, however, when large-scale programming is not possible and artists, DBP's Downtown Brooklyn Rehearsal Residency Initiative will activate the Plaza at 300 Ashland for rehearsals of up to 15 people, free of charge.



The program comes at a time when many artists - after losing out on months of paid work - are struggling to afford the space they need or are unable to use indoor spaces safely. By providing 15,000 square feet of outdoor space for those who need it, Downtown Brooklyn Partnership aims to support artists.



"As many artists struggle to continue working amid the pandemic, we are searching for innovative ways to support the businesses, organizations and cultural institutions that make our neighborhood vibrant," said Regina Myer, president of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership. "The Downtown Brooklyn Rehearsal Residency Initiative will provide opportunities for artists to rehearse safely outdoors and help restore the exciting activity that the Brooklyn Cultural District is known for."



"In a time of such uncertainty, artists are eager to get back to work, to interrogate, process and respond to our current moment," said Kate Gavriel, Director of Cultural Affairs for ‎Two Trees Management Co. "We are committed to providing safe and affordable space for artists to work, collaborate and create, and we are thrilled to partner with the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership to do exactly that through the Brooklyn Rehearsal Residency Initiative."



Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, and the first round of resident artists will be selected in September. Program participants will have access to the Plaza at 300 Ashland up to three times per week for rehearsals up to three hours in length, between 10am-8pm. Preference will be given to Brooklyn-based artists and companies whose work will enliven the space. The Downtown Brooklyn Rehearsal Residency Initiative and ongoing cultural programming at The Plaza at 300 Ashland is made possible by support from Two Trees.

