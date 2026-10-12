HOME IS SWEET SORROW Earns 10 AUDELCO Nominations; Thompson-Scretching to Receive Legacy Award

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The Audience Development Committee, Inc. (AUDELCO) has officially announced the nominees for the 54th Annual Vivian Robinson/AUDELCO Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre, honoring Shining Star Productions and the American Theatre of Actors (ATA) with a staggering 10 nominations for Anne L. Thompson-Scretching’s gripping Southern drama, Home Is Sweet Sorrow.

Recognized across artistic, directorial, acting, and technical categories, the production stands as one of the most celebrated presentations of the 2025–2026 Off-Off-Broadway season. The production earned nominations for:

Best Play: Home Is Sweet Sorrow (Shining Star Productions ﻿

﻿and American Theatre of Actors)

﻿and American Theatre of Actors) Playwright: ﻿

﻿Anne L. Thompson-Scretching

﻿Anne L. Thompson-Scretching Director of a Play: ﻿

﻿Anne L. Thompson-Scretching

﻿Anne L. Thompson-Scretching Lead Actor in a Play: Layton Lamell

Lead Actor in a Play: Patricia Fields

Featured Actor in a Play: Kevin Leonard

Featured Actress in a Play: Joy Foster

Sound Design: Liam Riordan

Costume Design: ESQ

Set Design: ﻿

﻿Anne L. Thompson-Scretching

The 54th Annual AUDELCO 'Viv' Awards will take place on Monday, November 16, 2026. Established in 1973 by Vivian Robinson, AUDELCO honors outstanding achievements in Black theatre, cultivating awareness, recognition, and vibrant audience engagement across the performing arts.

AWARDS CEREMONY & TICKET INFORMATION

The 54th Annual AUDELCO Recognition Awards ceremony will be held on Monday, November 16, 2026. In order to vote for the nominated artists, supporters and company members may join as a 'Friend of AUDELCO' at www.audelco.org.

ABOUT HOME IS SWEET SORROW

Serving as the stirring conclusion to Anne L. Thompson-Scretching’s lauded Blood Trilogy (preceded by A Lesson in Blood and A Long Way From Home), Home Is Sweet Sorrow confronts the generational reverberations of family secrets, systemic oppression, and Southern heritage. Through unflinching dialogue and authentic emotional depth, Thompson-Scretching lays bare the complexities of race, loyalty, and redemption, cementing the trilogy’s place as a seminal narrative in modern American theater.

ABOUT ANNE L. THOMPSON-SCRETCHING

Born and raised in the Van Dyke Projects of Brownsville, Brooklyn, Anne L. Thompson-Scretching is a celebrated veteran playwright, director, and set designer whose career spans decades of relentless artistic truth-telling. Having overcome severe dyslexia in childhood, she transformed personal adversity into an extraordinary literary voice dedicated to portraying nuanced, often painful, historical and social truths.

Thompson-Scretching made theater history as the first Black female artist to receive four prestigious Jean Dalrymple Awards in four distinct disciplines: comedy (Four Men on a Couch), drama (You Shouldn't Have Told, which went on to enjoy an Off-Broadway run), classic (The Fall from Grace), and period drama (A Lesson in Blood). From examining the Tulsa Race Massacre in The Resurrection to unearthing Southern racial tensions in The Blood Trilogy, Thompson-Scretching remains one of New York theater’s most vital and uncompromising visionaries.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 05 Hrs 40 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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