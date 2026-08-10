FIXING THE AMERICAN HEALTHCARE SYSTEM (IN 2 DAYS) Festival to Launch at Brooklyn Art Haus

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Comedians Ian Goldstein and Emily Menez, in partnership with One Nation, Overcharged, will present 'Fixing the American Healthcare System (in 2 Days) Comedy Festival,' a free, two-day comedy festival taking over Brooklyn Art Haus on Saturday, August 22, and Sunday, August 23.

Across four shows, some of the best writers, comedians, cartoonists, and storytellers will come together to tackle one of the country's most frustrating issues: the broken American healthcare system. Through standup, satire, storytelling, illustration, and characters, the festival invites audiences to laugh, commiserate, and confront the realities of the American healthcare system together.

The festival will feature a wide-ranging lineup of performers, including Josh Gondelman, Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Chanel Ali, Emily Flake, Akeem S. Roberts, Kate Sisk, and more.

The festival's four shows include:

Saturday 8/22 at 7pm

An eclectic mix of standups, storytellers, writers, and characters all take on the broken U.S. Healthcare System.

Sunday 8/23 at 12pm

Writers and illustrators will present their brilliantly-composted comedy cartoons that emphasize how our healthcare system is broken.

Sunday 8/23 at 4pm

Some of the finest minds in comedy ponder how individuals can navigate the confusing, complicated American Healthcare System through satire and storytelling!

Sunday 8/23 at 7pm

This raucous festival closes with the wackiest of game shows where ideology, characters, and legitimate concerns about how we'll all stay alive collide. Win prizes! Hear comedy! Yell at healthcare failures and celebrate communities standing up to stuff!

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