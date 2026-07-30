PLAYBACK: THE BROOKLYN WATCH PARTY to Launch at BAM with Spike Lee

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Clara Wu Tsai, owner of the New York Liberty, Brooklyn Nets, and Barclays Center, and filmmaker Spike Lee have announced the inaugural Playback: The Brooklyn Watch Party, a new two-day festival celebrating the artists, storytellers, and communities that have made Brooklyn one of the most culturally influential places in the world.

Taking place November 6-7, 2026 at BAM, the inaugural festival includes screenings of repertory films by Lee and others, conversations with some of Brooklyn's most celebrated cultural icons, pop-up activations, a free street fair, and more. Co-hosted by Wu Tsai and Lee, the festival is being produced by filmmaker Nicholas Ma (WON'T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?, UNFINISHED BUSINESS), in association with BAM and in collaboration with celebrity guest curators to be announced.

“With Playback we are setting out to create a new kind of film festival—one that brings together people who share a love of storytelling through film," said Clara Wu Tsai. "Spike has put Brooklyn on screen for decades, and BAM has served as the borough's cultural hub for over a century. There is nowhere else like Brooklyn, nothing like the energy of this borough, and this festival will highlight all that makes our community unique."

“At BAM, we believe the arts are essential to a thriving civic life—bringing people together, sparking dialogue, deepening understanding, and strengthening the bonds that connect us to one another and to our communities,” says BAM President Tamara McCaw. “The inaugural Playback: The Brooklyn Watch Party embodies that belief, celebrating the creatives and communities that make Brooklyn such a dynamic cultural force. We are honored to partner with Clara Wu Tsai, Spike Lee, and so many remarkable collaborators to create a festival that not only showcases Brooklyn's extraordinary creative spirit, but also invites people to gather, celebrate, and share in the vibrancy that defines the borough.”

“Brooklyn has always been a place where culture gets made. It's where music, film, art, sports, food, and activism all collide and create something the rest of the world eventually catches up to,” says producer Nicholas Ma. “Playback is a chance for neighbors to come together, celebrate film, and the borough that continues to shape culture around the globe. When we watch together, we remember what movies can do: bring us closer, challenge us, inspire us, and remind us of our shared humanity. See you in Brooklyn.”

Friday, November 6 will be a night of music, poetry, film, and talks at BAM's Howard Gilman Opera House in celebration of the inaugural guest curators.

Saturday, November 7 will bring the festival into the cinema and onto the streets. The guest curators will program a slate of movies, each with special guest appearances. A free afternoon block party at BAM will feature live music, local food, and community activations. That evening, the Opera House will host a special screening of CROOKLYN, with appearances by Spike Lee, Alfre Woodard, and more special guests.

Curators, talent, and additional programming details will be announced in the coming months. Tickets go on sale in September 2026.

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