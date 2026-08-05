SPIDERWOMAN THEATER'S BLOCK PARTY POW WOW Adds New Performers

NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Spiderwoman Theater will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with SPIDERWOMAN THEATER'S BLOCK PARTY POW WOW: AN INDIGENOUS CELEBRATION on Saturday, August 15.

This family-friendly afternoon of art, culture, heritage and neighborhood unity will be held on DeGraw Street between Court and Smith Streets on the border of historic Carroll Gardens and Cobble Hill (easily accessible from the F & G lines at Carroll Street Station) from 1pm - 5pm. It is free and open to the public, no reservations required.

In the 1930's, 40's and 50's, Boerum Hill, Red Hook, and Cobble Hill were home to a vibrant Native community: Mohawks from Kahnewake, who built New York's bridges and skyscrapers, and the Western tribes, all found freedom in NYC to practice their songs, dances, and ceremonies in the community where founding members of Spiderwoman Theater, the Miguel sisters, were born and grew up. Now, the Miguels will open up their childhood block for SPIDERWOMAN THEATER'S BLOCK PARTY POW WOW: AN INDIGENOUS CELEBRATION, a look back at the history of the community and the neighborhood where Spiderwoman was born... and Gloria, the eldest Spiderwoman, will be féted as she marks her 100th birthday.

On August 15, in the heart of Brooklyn, SPIDERWOMAN THEATER'S BLOCK PARTY POW WOW: AN INDIGENOUS CELEBRATION will be a sea of color with Indigenous dancers, drummers and singers. Newly announced performers include: drummers Wicozani (from CT); The Tonepahhote Dancers, Joe Cross, Alyssa Mosely and Jamie John; the soulful storytelling and shimmering vocal blend of Ms. Josephine and David Terhune with vocalists Jayden Avery Love and ISA; and Aanmitaagzi (Penny Couchie, Sid Bobb and Ouske Couchie-Bobb) from Nipissing First Nation with dancers from their Summer Arts Program. Previously announced performers include the NYC drum, SilverCloud Singers; and MC Louis Mofsie of the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers. In addition to neighborhood vendors and speakers, there will also be screened excerpts of Spiderwoman's work and on Spiderwoman's stoop, an excerpt of "Tipi Tales from the Stoop," Murielle Borst-Tarrant's one woman show. This event is curated by Josephine Tarrant.

SPIDERWOMAN THEATER'S BLOCK PARTY POW WOW: AN INDIGENOUS CELEBRATION kicks off a year-long celebration that will continue in Autumn of 2026 as Spiderwoman Theater takes over La MaMa's main East 4th Street location for two weeks, highlighting Indigenous artists from across Turtle Island and the world for a unique mixture of performances, workshops and a visual arts exhibit that will be open to the public.

SPIDERWOMAN THEATER is the oldest, continually running, Native feminist theater company in the Americas and is situated in the NYC Indigenous and arts communities. Activism, self- determination and storytelling are at the core of Spiderwoman's programming and is rooted in an urban Indigenous sensibility. Live theater performance and production are the vehicles by which those core principles and values are shared with our communities and audiences. Since 1976, our body of work has addressed critical cultural, social and political issues in the Indigenous and women's communities. Our work is informed by traditional artistic expression, teachings and values which bridge traditional cultural practice and Western theater sensibilities. The practice of creating our theater is 'storyweaving', where personal and traditional stories are layered with movement, text, sound, music and visual images. This weaving of stories is the foundation upon which we build Spiderwoman productions and a framework for our training and outreach activities. www.spiderwomantheater.org

Don't Miss a Brooklyn News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming