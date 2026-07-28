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TROOP 3200 to Premiere at Brooklyn Art Haus with Mama Yala Theatre

Performances will run August 14-16.

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TROOP 3200 to Premiere at Brooklyn Art Haus with Mama Yala Theatre

Mama Yala Theatre Company is presenting the premiere production of TROOP 3200 from August 14th to 16th at Brooklyn Art Haus. TROOP 3200 is a nostalgic tale following five girls on the brink of adolescence as they confront their fears regarding sexuality, puberty, and above all else, what it means to truly belong.

This year at Girl Scout camp, Jane has only one goal: to become the best f***ing Girl Scout to ever live. The only thing standing in her way? Her oddball troop mates, who never seem to listen. Once the counselors are asleep, Jane and her friends sneak away for a night of fun and adventure. When an unexpected stranger fractures the group, it is up to Jane to save them all.

This play is written by Sydney Mahon, directed by Courtney Anne Nelson, and stage managed by Caroline Cassidy. The show stars Arcadia Squires, Zoe Halperin, Delaney Keith, Kiki Dowell, Emma McDonough, Haiden Pederson, and Bella Klaidman. Their passion for these characters and their journeys is magic!

Performances will take place at Brooklyn Art Haus on August 14, 2026, at 7:00 PM; August 15, 2026, at 7:00 PM; and August 16, 2026, at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Rated PG-13.

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