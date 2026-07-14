OOPS to Play Brooklyn Art Haus as Part of EdFest 2026

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Olivia Raine Atwood will bring her solo comedy Oops to Brooklyn Art Haus for one performance on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 9 p.m. as part of EdFest 2026, New York City's annual festival of Edinburgh Fringe preview performances.

In Oops, Atwood plays a professional matchmaker who accidentally sets up her college boyfriend with her high school bully. The one-woman comedy explores the fallout of the matchmaking mishap with Atwood's signature blend of storytelling and physical comedy.

The production comes from the creator of Faking It, a solo show that enjoyed an Off-West-End run and toured internationally following its Off-Broadway debut.

About Olivia Raine Atwood

Olivia Raine Atwood is a comedian, writer, matchmaker, and fitness instructor who divides her time between Los Angeles and New York. She has created multiple solo shows that have earned praise from publications including New York Magazine, Time Out New York, Vulture, Fringe Review, and The Reviews Hub.

Following her Off-Broadway debut in 2023, Atwood toured Faking It internationally in 2024, earning awards and sold-out engagements in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Oops premiered in Hollywood in 2025 before subsequent performances in Los Angeles, New York, Edinburgh, and London.

Outside of comedy, Atwood serves as Director of Matchmaking at Lox Club. Her matchmaking company has been featured by NPR, WNYC, and Elite Daily.

Tickets

Oops will be performed on Wednesday, July 15, at 9 p.m. at Brooklyn Art Haus, 24 Marcy Avenue in Brooklyn, as part of EdFest 2026, which runs July 14–19. Tickets are $20.

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