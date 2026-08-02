ON BELONGING A Collection Of Shakespeare Scenes To Play At The Rat

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On Belonging, a collection of Shakespeare scenes directed by Elizabeth Cartwright, will have its world premiere on Sunday, August 2nd and Monday, August 3rd at 7pm at The Rat in Dumbo, Brooklyn. The production features scenes from Romeo and Juliet, As You Like It, Hamlet, and Othello.

Conceived and produced by Cartwright, On Belonging reimagines Shakespeare by setting the scenes in modern-day New York City and utilizing dialogue, music, and movement to explore an interwoven theme of belonging. In this complex modern world, feeling out of place is inevitable, and this production uses texts written one hundred years ago to show that our feelings of belonging are a point of connection, both to the past and to one another.

The Production Team and Casting is as follows: Elizabeth Cartwright - Director, Emily Lang - Assistant Director, Sydney Cahill - Assistant Director, Movement Director - Tristan Rouvier, Lighting Designer - Emily Zinner, Sound Designer - Zane Michael, Cortavion Carter - Hamlet, Molly Davis - Silvius, Samantha Fong - Touchstone, Yun Gao - Juliet, Rachel Hermes - Ophelia, Ethan Katz - Corin, Naomi Elizabeth Maharaj - Celia, Cherrie McRae - Othello, Shir Ringer - Rosalind and Camilo Zuquilanda - Romeo.

For more information and to buy tickets, follow @onbelongingplay on Instagram and visit: https://www.theratnyc.com/event-details/on-belonging-2026-08-02-19-00

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