OMNIUM CIRCUS Comes to BAM This Winter

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Omnium Circus (OmniumCircus.org) brings its fully accessible brand-new holiday show, “I'mPossible Holiday Wonders” to the Howard Gilman Opera House at BAM for six enchanted performances from December 10 – 13. This dazzling theatrical spectacular blends breathtaking circus artistry, live music, and enchanting storytelling to bring the magic of the holidays to life in a whole new way. Performances are at 7:00 pm each night with additional performances at 2:00 pm on December 12 and 13. Tickets are available now at www.BAM.org.

Created by Brooklynite Lisa B. Lewis, Omnium Circus is an innovative production providing world-class multi-generational family entertainment that is comprehensively accessible, ensuring everyone is able to fully enjoy the magic of the circus. The award-winning multi-talented and multi-abled cast is led by Malik Paris, performing artistic ASL as the first ever Deaf ringmaster. He will be voiced by legendary Ringmaster, New York's own Johnathan Lee Iverson, in this limit-defying and life-affirming spectacle. Other New York talent includes world championship para climber Melissa Ruiz, NCAA All-American gymnast Rik Daniels, and veteran clowns Dick Monday & Tiffany Riley.

It is the only circus in the United States to be presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language, and it incorporates unprecedented audience accessibility. Every show, everyday access includes live audio description, tactile experiences, captions, relaxed seating for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive audience members to ensure that Omnium can be enjoyed by all.

“We are thrilled to be part of BAM's upcoming season and to offer a completely new holiday entertainment experience for New Yorkers,” said Omnium's Founder and Executive Director Lisa B. Lewis. “Omnium's 'I'mPossible Holiday Wonders' captures the spirit of the season in an unforgettable performance that we can't wait to share with audiences.”

For more information about Omnium, please visit www.omniumcircus.org.

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