News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINE'S SPECTACULAR! Announced At Le Poisson Rouge

The Gogo Bandits kick off the night led by steamy burlesque featuring an all-star cast.

By: Jan. 08, 2025
FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINE'S SPECTACULAR! Announced At Le Poisson Rouge Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Join Hostess The Great Wilfredo and a bevy of burlesque beauties on Friday, February 14th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentines Spectacular.

LATEST NEWS

BAM Will Host Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Matthew Gasda's OpenAI-Inspired Boardroom Drama DOOMERS Begins Performances This Month
TENET Vocal Artists 2024-2025 Season Continues with A Series of Specially Curated Performances
WHEN WE LAST LEFT OUR HEROES to be Presented at Brooklyn Comedy Collective

The Gogo Bandits kick off the night led by steamy burlesque featuring an all-star cast including The Maine Attraction, Jack Barrow, Tiger Bay, Dominant Jeane, Miscallaneous DomTop, Rara Darling, Artina Darkly & Eddie Lockwood.

Plus DJ Momotaro, Lily Lavalocks, Bon Temptress and more.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos