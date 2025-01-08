FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINE'S SPECTACULAR! Announced At Le Poisson Rouge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Hostess The Great Wilfredo and a bevy of burlesque beauties on Friday, February 14th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentines Spectacular.

The Gogo Bandits kick off the night led by steamy burlesque featuring an all-star cast including The Maine Attraction, Jack Barrow, Tiger Bay, Dominant Jeane, Miscallaneous DomTop, Rara Darling, Artina Darkly & Eddie Lockwood.

Plus DJ Momotaro, Lily Lavalocks, Bon Temptress and more.

