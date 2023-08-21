Double Feature Announces Debut Season, August 21- September 9

LORDES at the Ice Factory invites you upstairs before the sun sets and Macbeth directed by Mikhaela Mahony calls you down to the basement after dark.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Two Classic Plays. One Secret Location. This summer, a turn-of-the-century Brooklyn brownstone hosts two intimate, site-specific productions: A Midsummer Night's Dream directed by Katherine Wilkinson (Finding Avi at La Jolla Playhouse, Bloom Bloom Pow at New Georges, LORDES at the Ice Factory) invites you upstairs before the sun sets and Macbeth directed by Mikhaela Mahony (Dido of Idaho at EST, Dear Erich at New York City Opera) calls you down to the basement after dark.

Both shows run August 21-September 9. Tickets can be purchased now at doublefeatureplays.com. Audiences will range from 10-13 people; waitlist available for sold-out shows.

Double Feature is a collective of independent theater artists reimagining classic plays through intimate staging and contemporary reinterpretation. In our debut season, two directors take on two plays by the same playwright and stage them in the same location, creating paired, site-responsive productions that run side by side in conversation with one another. By creating intimate and immediate experiences with these plays, we aim to illuminate the classics for new audiences - or a new relationship with the classics for old audiences.

Performed by Will Dagger (Uncle Vanya by O'Henry Productions), Lani Fu (Superhero Clubhouse), Lindsley Howard (The Antelope Party at Dutch Kills), Christopher Martel (Hedda Gabler at Columbia University), Sean McIntyre (Junk at Lincoln Center), Amber McNew (Into the Breeches at Asolo Repertory Theatre), Violeta Picayo (Siti Company's The Medium at BAM), Madalena Provo (That High Lonesome Sound at Actors Theatre of Louisville), Malika Samuel (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Cursed Child OBC), Genevieve Simon (Coriolanus at Actors' Shakespeare Project), Arielle Yoder (Birthday Candles at Roundabout), Anik Zarkos (The Busy Body at Rutgers Theater Company), Joyce Meimei Zheng (Three Sisters at Rutgers Theater Company).

Presented by Gracie Alberti (Here I Fall Up at New Ohio Theatre), Charlie Masami Anderson (Warped at Playwrights Horizons Theatre School), Taylor Friel (Convention at the Irondale), Patrick Dunning (Pat Reads The King In Yellow at The Tank), Leana Gardella (The Lehman Trilogy at Park Avenue Armory), Lee Havlicek (Full Moon Films), Sierra Lancaster (Pass Over), Elizagrace Madrone (Finding Avi at La Jolla Playhouse), Grace Oberhofer (Regretfully, So the Birds Are at Playwrights Horizons), Kristen Paige (Resident Lighting Designer for the Second Avenue Dance Company), Kerrigan Quenemoen (MEAT at The Tank), Cha Ramos (Dom Juan at Fisher Center at Bard College), Avery Reed (Patience at Second Stage), Jiaying Zhang (The Discarded at Rattlestick Theatre).



Recommended For You