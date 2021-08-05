DANCE TO THE MOON Will Be Performed at 3 Dollar Bill Next Month

Queer performance company The Neon Coven (OSCAR at The Crown) is teaming up with producer, choreographer, and Queen of Waacking Princess Lockerooo (Madonna, So You Think You Can Dance) to bring you NYC's biggest jam of the summer -- an otherworldly night of music, dance battles, and performances under the light of the moon in 3 Dollar Bill's open-air backyard. DANCE TO THE MOON will feature dance battles in Hustle, Breakin, and Freestyle with prize money of up to $500, along with live performances, DJ sets, celebrity judges, and more. Put on your extraterrestrial extravaganza and join us as we party all the way into outer space!

Battles include: Hustle 2 on 2, judged by Maria Torres (On Your Feet!, Swing!), Jeff Selby (New Style Hustle), and Abdiel (FollowLeadLOVE, Martha Graham Dance Company) with a cash prize of $500; Breakin 1 on 1, judged by Rockafella (Full Circle Productions) with a cash prize of $300; and Freestyle 1 on 1, judged by Buddha Stretch (Michael Jackson, Diana Ross), Rockafella, Maria Torres, Jeff Selby, and Abdiel. The event also features music by Nelson Paradise Roman and Jaze-Art Remote, designs by House of Hallucination, and performances from The Neon Coven, New Style Hustle NYC, Brickhouse NYC, and Maria Torres Latin & Hustle Dance Company. DANCE TO THE MOON will be hosted by Princess Lockerooo and Andrew Barret Cox and is a part of The Neon Coven's Summer Performance Series 'Come On Out.'

Battle contestants must pre-register online and spectators can purchase tickets available now at www.theneoncoven.com. Registration cost is $35 per contestant. Spectator tickets cost $35 for General Admission and $100 for VIP, which includes private seating and swag. For a limited time, use code DANCEOFF for 15% off contestant registration. This is a standing/dancing and 21+ event. 3 Dollar Bill is located at 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn and is accessible by taking the L train to the Montrose stop.