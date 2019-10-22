Coney Island USA Announces Halloween-Themed CREEPTACULAR Fall Fundraiser

Coney Island USA, the non-profit multi-arts center dedicated to the cultural and economic revitalization of its world-famous neighborhood, will hold its 2019 fall fundraiser on Saturday, November 2. Proceeds from the "Creeptacular" will benefit off-season programming, institutional development, and ongoing improvements to the organization's landmarked 1917 headquarters at 1208 Surf Avenue.

With an influence that extends far beyond the boardwalk and the gates of Steeplechase, Luna Park, and Dreamland, Coney Island remains a magical piece of American history. In keeping with the neighborhood's one-of-a-kind spirit and special brand of strange, the "Creeptacular" will be a Halloween-themed celebration showcasing local cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and the thrilling entertainment that has defined the "People's Playground" for more than a century.

"By joining us at the fall 'Creeptacular,' you'll be supporting not just a New York City landmark arts center but 'Bizzaro Americano' pop culture as well," said Dick D. Zigun, Coney Island USA's founder and artistic director. "This has always been a place where visitors from all walks of life could come together for an unforgettable themed experience. Your attendance helps support our organization, its mission, and its exceptional arts programming - and ensure that we can continue to cherish and build upon the Coney Island legacy for many years to come."

Tickets for the Coney Island USA Creeptacular are $125, available at bit.ly/coneycreeptacular.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You