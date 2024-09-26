News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Composers Concordance Presents 'Strings Attached' Concert Next Month

The performance is on Friday, October 25th, 2024 @ 7pm.

By: Sep. 26, 2024
Composers Concordance Presents 'Strings Attached' Concert Next Month Image
On Friday, October 25th, 2024 at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents 'Strings Attached,' an event showcasing new music written for the unusual trio combination of cello, double bass, and piano. Pianist Jai Jeffryes joins Mara Navas on cello and Troy Rinker, Jr on double bass to perform nine brazen compositions. Featured on the program are Margarita Zelenaia's 'Unwinding the Memory's Thread,' Rick Baitz's 'Shakin' The Air,' Jai Jeffryes 'Outta My Way,' and Gene Pritsker's 'Change The Nature Of The One Who Prays II,' in which a synthesizer sound replaces the piano, plus music by Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, Douglas J. CuomoGilbert Galindo, and Marina Vesic.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

The performance is on Friday, October 25th, 2024 @ 7pm  at Steel Wig Music, 939 8th Ave (56th St), Suite 502, NYC

Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door.

Composers: Rick Baitz, Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, Douglas J. Cuomo, Gilbert Galindo, Jai Jeffryes, Gene Pritsker, Marina Vesic, Margarita Zelenaia

Performers: Mara Navas - cello, Troy Rinker, Jr - double bass, Jai Jeffryes - piano



