Composers Concordance Presents 'Strings Attached' Concert Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, October 25th, 2024 at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents 'Strings Attached,' an event showcasing new music written for the unusual trio combination of cello, double bass, and piano. Pianist Jai Jeffryes joins Mara Navas on cello and Troy Rinker, Jr on double bass to perform nine brazen compositions. Featured on the program are Margarita Zelenaia's 'Unwinding the Memory's Thread,' Rick Baitz's 'Shakin' The Air,' Jai Jeffryes 'Outta My Way,' and Gene Pritsker's 'Change The Nature Of The One Who Prays II,' in which a synthesizer sound replaces the piano, plus music by Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, Douglas J. Cuomo, Gilbert Galindo, and Marina Vesic.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

The performance is on Friday, October 25th, 2024 @ 7pm at Steel Wig Music, 939 8th Ave (56th St), Suite 502, NYC

Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door.

Composers: Rick Baitz, Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, Douglas J. Cuomo, Gilbert Galindo, Jai Jeffryes, Gene Pritsker, Marina Vesic, Margarita Zelenaia

Performers: Mara Navas - cello, Troy Rinker, Jr - double bass, Jai Jeffryes - piano

Comments