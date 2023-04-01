Comedians Will Take It All Off For LGBTQ+ Benefit This Month

Some of New York City's best comedians will come together for two special benefit performances as they strip down for a great cause!

On Friday, April 14, 2023 and Saturday, April 15, 2023, comedians will bare it all for two Naked Comedy Benefit Shows!

Proceeds from the Naked Comedy Benefit Shows will go to award-winning non profit organization, BROADWAY SINGS FOR PRIDE.

Each diverse set of comedians will perform their hilarious 10-minute set completely naked.



The show on Friday, April 14, 2023 will begin at 9:00pm at The Vino Theater (274 Morgan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211). The show will be hosted by Rachel Redleaf (Netflix Atypical, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood).

Comedians scheduled to perform:

Andrea Allan (Forbes 30 Under 30)

Whitney Chanel (Bravo)

Christian Conti (New York Comedy Club)

Kendra Dawsey ( Kevin Hart 's "Lyft Comics")

Luke Gralia (C!BD Comedy)

Misha Han (TBS)

Jilberto Soto (New York Comedy Festival)

Danny Suggs (Broadway Comedy Club Headliner Series)

Shenuque Tissera (Caroline's on Broadway)

The show on Saturday, April 15, 2023 will begin at 9:00pm at The Tank (312 West 36th Street, Manhattan). The show will be hosted by Calvin Cato (Netflix, Game Show Network, Oxygen's My Crazy Love, National Geographic's Brain Games)

Comedians scheduled to perform:

Michael Bevan ( Funny or Die)

Ellington Berg (Decade Chart Podcast)

Whitney Chanel (Bravo)

Gus Constantellis (Netflix)

Drexton Clemmont (HBO)

Christian Conti (New York Comedy Club)

Veronica Garza (MTV)

Bobby Hank (The Boston Globe)

Vivek Netrakanti (Carolines on Broadway)

Tyler Paskal (New York Queer Comedy Festival)

For each show, the doors will open at 8:30pm. No phones, electronic devices and/or recording will be allowed during the show. This will be strictly enforced. BYOB.

Tickets can be purchased: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234348®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2FNYCNaked?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

ABOUT BROADWAY SINGS FOR PRIDE:

Broadway Sings for Pride is a non for profit organization in the New York Tri-state area that works with Broadway performers, celebrities and activists to educate the public, raise awareness of the needs of the LGBTQ community. We have received support from Kristin Chenoweth, Franke Grande, Fran Drescher, Angela Lansbury, Bryan Cranston, Channing Tatum, Andy Cohen, Carol Channing, Nathan Lane, Joy Behar, and many more!