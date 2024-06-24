Coney Island USA Will Host a Night of Wild, Offbeat Summer Cinema

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coney Island USA and Pnk Vlvt Wtch will present The Great Coney Island Motion Picture Supershow - A night of film from NYC's premiere underground filmmakers at the legendary Coney Island Sideshow, curated by cult filmmaker Dylan Mars Greenberg. This once in a lifetime multi media event explodes onto the Coney stage July 5 at 8:30 pm.

The show will feature films by acclaimed filmmakers Philip Thompson, Justice Jamal Jones, Erma Fiend, Rev. Jen Miller, Lisa Hammer, Josafat Concepcion, Robert Prichard And Surf Reality, Tempest Creations, Pink Velvet Witch, Dylan Mars Greenberg, Tate Hoffmaster, Jeremiah Kipp, Angel Rose, Glitter Macabre, Steve W Thompson, and more!

It will also feature the world premiere of music videos for beloved NYC bands A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS and TONY and the KIKI. Plus, the night will feature performances by SWEATY EDDIE, PNK VLVT WTCH, and Justice Jamal Jones.

Greenberg will be showing her recently completed film "The Triangular Door" which features narration by Guy Maddin and appearances by legendary multi media artist Adam Green. Filmmaker Philip Thompson, who will be showing his award winning film "Living Reality" was recently awarded a Sundance Fellowship. Sundance alumni Justice Jamal Jones will also be showcasing their film Notes on a Siren. Joining the action are underground legends Reverend Jen and Robert Prichard. All filmmakers have agreed to appear in person at this event to discuss their work with excited film fans from all over the city and beyond.

